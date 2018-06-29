Respect Your Universe At IDEA World Convention in San Diego

The IDEA Convention attracts over 14,000 fitness professionals, club and studio owners/managers from the US and internationally, at the biggest industry event of the year. The expo represents a wonderful occasion for RYU to introduce itself to the core fitness community and allows the company to create strategic alliances which will support RYU's US expansion.

"Being at IDEA is important for RYU as it gives us direct access to our target audience in a forum where we can educate and promote what our company stands for," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "Being there also builds our momentum in the US market which is crucial with our New York and two California stores opening in the coming weeks."

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of multi-disciplined athletically minded individuals. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

