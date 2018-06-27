Respect Your Universe Provides Update on Equinox and Nordstrom Programs

RYU is delighted to report that its results with sales to both Nordstrom and Equinox have been very successful and both retailers have already placed repeat and continued orders for RYU branded apparel.

"We are excited that our programs to Nordstrom and Equinox have been very well received by customers" said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "It is always encouraging to have validation by seeing increased demand from various sources outside of our direct marketing influences that point towards the creation of a world class brand."

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a chain of leading fashion specialty retail stores headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 1901, the company began as a shoe retailer and has since expanded its inventory to include clothing, accessories, handbags, jewelry, cosmetics, and fragrances. The company has 365 stores operating in 40 states and Canada with annual revenues in excess of 14 billion US Dollars.

About Equinox

Equinox operates 92 upscale, full-service fitness clubs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Washington, DC, as well as international locations in London, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company offers an integrated selection of Equinox-branded programs, services and products, including strength and cardio training, studio classes, personal training, spa services and products, apparel and food/juice bars. Launching in 2019, Equinox Hotels will cater exclusively to the high-performance traveler to serve as the ultimate hotel destination with a 360-degree lifestyle experience. For more than 25 years, Equinox has consistently offered bespoke experiences and unparalleled services to consumers, developing a lifestyle brand that represents service, value, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership and results.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of multi-disciplined athletically minded individuals. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

