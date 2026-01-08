Respected Beijing Lawyer, Ning Zhu, Joins Ally Law Executive Board

Ally Law

Jan 08, 2026, 08:40 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with nearly 80 member firms in more than 50 countries, is pleased to announce that Ning Zhu, managing partner of Chance Bridge Law Firm in Beijing, China, has joined the organization's Executive Board.

Chance Bridge
Ms. Zhu concentrates her practice on capital markets, finance, and cross-border M&A. She has extensive professional experience in corporate listing, restructuring, private equity and venture capital, Chinese outbound investment, and arbitration. Among numerous honors, she has been recognized by IFLR1000, CBLJ, Jiemian, ALB, and the Beijing Lawyers Association as a top legal provider. In 2016, her team was awarded the "Deal of the Year" by China Business Law Journal.

About Ally Law 
Ally Law, a Band 1 Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our nearly 80 member firms are located in more than 50 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

