Respected Expert in Advisory Space Joins Mauldin & Jenkins

Mr. Roberts brings industry-leading experience in public sector consulting to his new role, following more than 19 years with Big-4 accounting and advisory firm KPMG. He has earned wide respect within the industry for his depth of knowledge, innovative solutions, and strategic approach.

Throughout his career in public sector advisory, Roberts has fulfilled leadership positions in supporting clients at the federal, state and local level, as well as quasi-governmental umbrella organizations focused on meeting overarching regional needs. With deep experience in creating and implementing transformational strategies, he maintains a proactive stance that facilitates smooth transitions for client agencies, allowing them to efficiently and effectively streamline operations, optimize service delivery models and increase stakeholder satisfaction.

Jeff Fucito, partner in charge of Mauldin & Jenkins' Atlanta office and Advisory Practice, welcomes Roberts and the substantial acumen he brings to benefit clients. "David is a true leader among his peers when it comes to understanding and resolving the many challenges clients face in today's environment," says Fucito.

"David possesses exceptional abilities around helping clients identify and seize fleeting opportunities," he continues.

Mauldin & Jenkins has expanded its presence in the Southeast over recent years, but the growth has not diminished the firm's commitment to serving as a first-choice, long-term partner clients can trust for the newest techniques and most insightful advisory services in the industry.

"David shares our dedication to providing comprehensive support for clients, tailored around their specific needs," reports Fucito. "He's also attuned to business and relationship development, and adept at supporting clients in fully developing their human resources."

To learn more about David Roberts or Mauldin & Jenkins' services, please visit the Mauldin & Jenkins website at mjcpa.com/services/consulting-advisory-services/governmental-advisory/.

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta's Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting. Since 1918, Mauldin & Jenkins has provided assurance, tax and advisory services. With eight offices located across the Southeast (including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee), the firm serves clients in a range of industries that include government, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com.

SOURCE Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Related Links

http://www.mjcpa.com

