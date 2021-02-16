Respected industry leader Kathleen Abernathy appointed to BAI Communications Board of Directors

As a leader with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, Abernathy's career highlights include appointment as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission in 2001, after being nominated by President George W. Bush, followed by a board of directors position with Frontier Communications where she subsequently served as chief legal officer and executive vice president regulatory and government affairs. Kathleen also chairs the ISO New England Board of Directors and is a director of DISH Network and Somos in addition to her new appointment to the board of BAI.

Abernathy is delighted to accept this position alongside her esteemed colleagues on the board: "I am excited to be part of a team that is investing in the long-term growth opportunities being driven by 5G deployment, which will change how we live, work and play. 5G will impact lives and livelihoods in ways we have yet to fully comprehend. My experience in the wireline and wireless sectors of the telecommunications industry positions me to provide strategic advice on external advocacy that will support and help ensure the success of BAI's growth and expansion strategies as the company focuses on 5G opportunities."

Chair Joan Gillman has welcomed Abernathy to the board saying, "Kathleen has a unique understanding of how to manage and leverage regulatory complexities to further business objectives. I am delighted that she has joined our board at the start of a new growth trajectory for the company. Her extensive experience will be a great benefit to our business."

BAI's Group CEO Igor Leprince added, "Kathleen will bring a fresh perspective to our growth strategy and its supporting investment plans with her unique experience and expertise in the public and private sectors. Kathleen is well placed to advise us as we cement our position at the forefront of creating value for transit agencies, municipalities, government, and mobile network operators. The combination of her skill sets will add immediate value to an already distinctive board of directors and is another positive move for BAI."

Other achievements include Kathleen's position as senior industry and innovation fellow at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy, McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and being a member of the leadership team that saw Frontier grow into a Fortune 250 company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), BAI's majority shareholder and trusted long-term investor, welcomed this announcement.



