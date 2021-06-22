Respected Liberal Commentator and Legal Analyst Kelly Hyman Publishes Biden's First 100 Days In Detailed New Book

A frequent guest on Fox News and Newsmax , Hyman has never been afraid to break the political echo chambers and be the only liberal voice in the crowd. Whether the national conversation is around police brutality , climate change , or immigration reform , Hyman is ready to share a fresh perspective with the conservative side of the aisle that's positive, informed, and inclusive. As many right-leaning media outlets are criticizing the Biden administration, Hyman's new book serves as a voice of hope and a recognition of the new administration's achievements, encouraging readers to judge these policies on how they impact everyday life for Americans.

From healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic to environmental policy and gun safety, Hyman also examines how Biden's first moves as president stack up against his campaign promises and work to move our nation forward. Build Back Better reviews the administration's actions by policy area and provides an overview of the president's first executive orders, cabinet appointments, and the administration's legislative progress.

Engaging and informative, Build Back Better is an open letter to conservatives and a must-read for anyone who cares about the future of American politics, and the nation itself.

Build Back Better is available on Amazon and published by Amplify Publishing. Kelly Hyman is available for interviews, features, and virtual events. She is an attorney at The Hyman Law Firm and has appeared on BBC, ABC, NBC LX, CBS, NBC, Law & Crime, CourtTV, Sky News, I24News, and numerous local affiliates. For more information, visit kellyhymanauthor.com.

