Respected Neurosurgeon Brings Distinguished Career And Medical Expertise To Geocann's Executive Management Team

"Dr. Petraglia's commitment to advancing the research of cannabinoid formulations is unrivaled as it relates to the safety of the consumer and the superior therapeutic performance of Geocann's product portfolio," said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder.

According to Lopez, the company created the position to provide medical leadership in a business sector that is still in its infancy. The CMO will offer valuable experience in clinical study design, the review of scientific manuscripts and publications, and maintaining a laser focus on the newest cannabis breakthroughs and how they relate to conditions such as pain, sleep, anxiety, and much more.

"I'm honored to accept the role at Geocann and look forward to being a key member of one of the most well-respected cannabis organizations," said Petraglia. "Geocann's innovation and technology platform is second-to-none as I'm quite familiar with the superiority of natural products formulated with VESIsorb®. The difference these products can make in a patient's recovery is simply unmatched."

In his new role, Petraglia will work closely with Geocann's prestigious global partner technology exchange, including Vesifact AG (Zurich, Switzerland), as well as the organization's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board comprised of physicians, nurses and product formulators.

Petraglia is a neurosurgeon at Rochester Regional Health and serves as the Executive Director of the hospital's concussion program. He has presented nationally and internationally on the topic of neurological sports medicine and has published numerous manuscripts and book chapters on various aspects of neurological surgery. A participating member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons, he co-authored the "Handbook of Neurological Sports Medicine: Concussion and Other Nervous System Injuries in the Athlete" with Dr. Julian Bailes and Dr. Arthur Day.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About VESIsorb®

VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids. Since 2005, the advancement and superiority of this colloidal droplet delivery system have consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies as well as third-party meta-analyses. For more information, please visit www.vesisorb.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

Contact: Sam Davidson

1.970.657.2479

sam@geocann.com

SOURCE Geocann

Related Links

https://www.geocann.com/

