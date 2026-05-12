Respida Expands Team with New Principal and Vice President

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respida Capital ("Respida"), a private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented software companies, today announced the addition of two senior investment professionals, Kyle Kruse as Principal and Kyle Kolakoski as Vice President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle Kruse and Kyle Kolakoski to the Respida team," said James Zubok, Managing Member of Respida. "Both bring deep software domain expertise, proven track records in deal execution, and the operational experience needed to scale our platform. Their addition allows us to deepen our focus across our existing portfolio, while simultaneously expanding our capacity to identify and integrate new, high-growth software investments."

Kyle Kruse brings a decade of experience across software private equity and investment banking and will focus on investment origination and execution, active portfolio management, capital formation, and broader firm-building initiatives. Prior to joining Respida, Kyle was a Vice President and founding member of Ten Coves Capital, a growth equity firm focused on B2B SaaS and FinTech. Previously, he was an Analyst on the M&A and Corporate Strategy team at Morgan Stanley.

Kyle Kolakoski joins with a decade of experience across software investment banking and financial advisory services and will focus on deal origination and transaction execution across new investments and add-on acquisitions. Prior to joining Respida, Kyle served as a Vice President in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Stephens, where he focused on vertical software applications and the Internet of Things sector. Previously, he was a Senior Associate on the Valuation Advisory Services technology team at Kroll (formerly known as Duff & Phelps).

About Respida

Respida is a software-focused private equity firm with decades of combined investing and operating experience. The firm partners with management teams at growth-oriented software companies, bringing hands-on operational rigor and financial discipline to drive growth and build durable market leaders. For more information, visit respida.com.

Contact

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SOURCE Respida Capital