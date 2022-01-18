Respira Technologies, Inc. announces Jasjit S. Ahluwalia, MD, MPH, MS as Chair of the company's newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Respira Technologies, Inc. (Los Angeles, CA) announced today, the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board and named Dr. Jasjit ("Jas") S. Ahluwalia as Chair of the newly formed advisory board. Respira Technologies, Inc. recently conducted a successful Pre-IND meeting with FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research for its proposed prescription inhalable nicotine replacement therapy.

Respira is forming the scientific advisory board to strengthen its connection to the constantly evolving body of scientific evidence on the issues of tobacco use, harm reduction, nicotine and smoking cessation being generated by public health to guide the development of its technology and pipeline for current and future NDA applications.

Mario Danek, CEO of Respira Technologies stated, "As a biotechnology company whose goal is to end the death and disease caused by smoking through the development of a breakthrough smoking cessation therapy, we must be guided by and have a deep understanding of the constantly evolving data and science generated by public health on issues important to our business." Danek added, "We are thrilled to name Dr. Ahluwalia as Chair and the founding member of our Scientific Advisory Board. He represents one of the best and brightest scientific minds with decades of experience in studying nicotine addiction and cessation. Having guidance and perspective from the most distinguished researchers in this space will be critical to Respira achieving its goal of contributing to eliminating preventable morbidity and mortality, and achieving health equity."

Dr. Ahluwalia is a leader in academic research and public health focused on studying tobacco use, nicotine addiction, and smoking cessation. He is a physician and public health scientist at Brown University. Through his research, he has also investigated issues of health disparities and minority health broadly across multiple areas of substance use, cancer prevention and public health. At Brown University, he is a Professor, Associate Director of the Legoretta Cancer Center, and Deputy Director of the $13 million Center for Addiction and Disease Risk Exacerbation (CADRE), a NIH funded Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE). Ahluwalia's work has generated over 350 publications in leading scientific journals and he has received over $100 million in research funding as a principal and co-investigator.

As Chair of Respira's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Ahluwalia will be engaged in the company's scientific strategy, development of clinical research and leading engagement within the nicotine, addiction, and cessation public health community. His broad healthcare research background will guide Respira's current application and inform the company's development pipeline to expand application of its proprietary drug delivery platform across a diverse spectrum of indications and patient populations.

Dr. Ahluwalia stated, "I have dedicated the last 30 years of my career to understanding nicotine addiction, cessation, and the complex issues they create in our society, especially among ethnic minority and other vulnerable populations. Respira has the potential to create a very significant impact on this important public health crisis. I am thrilled to be leading Respira's Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to assisting the company in its efforts to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of smokers looking to quit around the world."

Respira Technologies, Inc is currently preparing to submit an IND (Investigative New Drug Application) to the FDA in 2022 which will allow the company to begin human clinical studies. The company is pursuing a prescription designation for its portable handheld combination drug device for the indication of smoking cessation therapy.

About Respira Technologies, Inc.

Respira is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded by CEO Mario Danek in 2018 to build cutting-edge drug delivery platforms that improve patient outcomes through superior device technologies.

The RespiRxTM is the first orientation-agnostic, portable VMN device that effectively operates in any position held by the patient. Respira sees significant opportunity to utilize its drug delivery technologies to improve the treatment of Asthma, COPD, Vaccine Delivery, Pain Management, and Diabetes with safe and effective inhalable drug delivery mechanisms.

Respira is backed by venture firms: Blue Ledge Capital, Compass Rose, DG Ventures, Evolution VC Partners and Poseidon Asset Management.

SOURCE Respira Technologies, Inc.