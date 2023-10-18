RespirAI enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for development of AI respiratory platform

HERTZELIA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RespirAI Medical, a digital startup company based in Israel, has announced it has entered into a collaboration with Mayo Clinic for developing a wearable AI-based home monitoring platform for respiratory diseases. This endeavor aims to improve patient care by creating a comprehensive platform that closely monitors the rehabilitation process of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients who have undergone the Zephyr Valve procedure.

RespirAI Medical is committed to the management chronic health conditions, with a strong focus on pulmonology. RespirAI's innovative platform, driven by proprietary biomarkers, empowers patients to accurately monitor their disease in real-time from the comfort of their homes. It allows for the detection of disease exacerbations early on, which can potentially enhance disease management, medication adherence, reduce the need for in-person visits, and could save lives while lowering healthcare costs.

Nimrod Bin-Nun, Co-Founder & CEO of RespirAI, shared his enthusiasm for this collaboration stating, "Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic represents a significant likelihood and step forward in improving the lives of patients suffering from chronic conditions. It is an exceptional opportunity to combine new technology with established medical expertise. We firmly believe that by working together, we can reshape the patient experience and outcomes, providing better, more efficient care."

The focal point of this collaboration is the Zephyr Valve procedure, a minimally invasive treatment option for individuals with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). To date, approximately 25,000 individuals worldwide have benefited from this innovative treatment. Thorough at-home patient monitoring, including tracking of physical activity and early detection of potential complications can play an important role in mitigating risks and ensuring the Zephyr Valve procedure's success. Timely initiation of appropriate treatment is critical for achieving the best possible outcomes.

The collaboration is designed to create a platform that proactively monitors the rehabilitation process of patients following the Zephyr Valve procedure and rapidly identifies early signs of exacerbations. By improving patient monitoring and support during the critical rehabilitation period after the procedure, this initiative strives to enhance patient outcomes and provide peace of mind to both patients and healthcare providers.

About RespirAI Medical:

RespirAI Medical is developing a wearable AI-based home monitoring platform to improve management of respiratory diseases. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic health conditions, with a strong emphasis on pulmonology. RespirAI's proprietary biomarker-driven technology allows patients to monitor their conditions in real-time, leading to better disease management and early detection of exacerbations. The platform offers numerous benefits to patients, their families, and physicians, including the potential for improved medication adherence, reduced in-person visits, and cost savings in healthcare.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

