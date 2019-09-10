Respiratory Compromise Institute (RCI) Issues New Educational Video Series to Raise Awareness of Respiratory Compromise

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Respiratory Compromise Institute (RCI) announced today the launch of an educational video series of industry-leading medical experts discussing respiratory compromise , a pulmonary condition generally characterized by the chronic or acute deterioration of respiratory function. This provider education series is intended to promote a multidisciplinary dialogue among the medical community, especially in hospital settings, such as pulmonologists, anesthesiologists, hospitalists, respiratory therapists, critical care experts, emergency physicians, nurse anesthetists, chest physicians, medical academia, and others who are responsible for patient safety.



"Respiratory failure is the second leading avoidable patient safety issue,1" states Phil Porte, Executive Director of RCI. This video series, to be released over the next several weeks, will provide important information on the current research and next steps to preventing respiratory compromise in hospitals across the nation and around the world. The series will consist of 16 topics and 13 additional patient safety videos, and feature opinions from physicians and thought leaders like Dr. Wolfgang Buhre, Dr. Ashish K. Khanna, Dr. Toby N. Weingarten, Dr. Lian Kah Ti, Dr. Sabry Ayad, and Dr. Carla Jungquist.

The Respiratory Compromise video series will cover topics including:

The Importance of Respiratory Compromise (RC).

Geographical Differences in RC.

Current and Ideal Monitoring Standards of Care.

The Role of and Barriers to Continuous Monitoring.

The Role of Capnography in Preventing RC.

About Respiratory Compromise

Respiratory compromise, which includes respiratory distress, insufficiency, failure and arrest, can occur across numerous clinical scenarios. For example, respiratory compromise may appear post-operatively or may be drug-induced by the delivery of a sedative, opioid, or analgesic to patients who were not properly assessed or properly monitored.



According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, respiratory compromise is the third most rapidly increasing hospital inpatient cost in the United States, with $7.8 billion spent on respiratory compromise in U.S. hospitals in 2007. Respiratory compromise increases patient mortality rates by over 30 percent and hospital and ICU stays by almost 50 percent.2

About Respiratory Compromise Institute

The Respiratory Compromise Institute brings together a broad-based coalition of medical organizations, companies, and individuals dedicated to reducing—and eventually eliminating—preventable adverse events and deaths due to respiratory compromise.3,4



Learn more about the Respiratory Compromise Institute by visiting: http://www.respiratorycompromise.org/

References



1 Healthgrades website, "Quality Matters: Tackle the Top 3 Patient Safety Issues."

https://patientsafetymovement.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Resources_Reports_Patient_Safety_in_American_Hospitals_Study.pdf . Accessed October 10, 2017.



2 Kelley SD, SA, Agarwal S, Parikh N, Erslon M, Morris P. Respiratory insufficiency, arrest and failure among medical patients on the general care floor. Crit Care Med. 2012; 40(12):764.



3 NAMDRC, National Association for Medical Direction of Respiratory Care. Reducing respiratory compromise and depression. PR Web. Available at http://www.prweb.com/pdfdownload/12615503.pdf .

4 Timothy A Morris, Peter C Gay, Neil R MacIntyre, Dean R Hess, Sandra K Hanneman, James P Lamberti, Dennis E Doherty, Lydia Chang, Maureen A Seckel. Respiratory Compromise as a New Paradigm for the Care of Vulnerable Hospitalized Patients. Respiratory Care Apr 2017, 62 (4) 497-512; DOI: 10.4187/respcare.05021

Media Contact:

Nancy Rose Senich

Cell/Text: (202)262-6996

Email: nancy@rose4results.com

SOURCE Respiratory Compromise Institute (RCI)

Related Links

http://www.respiratorycompromise.org

