Respiratory Devices Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024: Growth Prospects with Advanced Connectivity and Remote Monitoring

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Respiratory Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the respiratory devices market, including market estimates, forecasts, growth rates, trends, challenges, and drivers. The base year for the research is 2023 and market sizing is from 2020 to 2027. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred sudden growth in demand for respiratory devices and exposed various challenges with existing respiratory technologies.

In the last 3 years, many investments have been made to identify these challenges and introduce innovative solutions for improved patient care. Increasing device connectivity and remote monitoring functions are key technologies that have gained momentum in the respiratory devices market. This study covers such changes in respiratory care and the top opportunities companies can pursue to gain a competitive advantage.

The respiratory device types covered in the study include positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, ventilators, therapeutic respiratory devices, respiratory monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. The study identifies various end users for respiratory devices including hospitals, home care, ambulatory settings, and clinics.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean and MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). The study will help readers identify key regions, major opportunities, and trends in the respiratory devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors by Region
  • Key Competitors by Product Type
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Product
    • Revenue Forecast by End User
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Company Mapping

Product Analysis

  • Respiratory Devices: PAP Devices
  • Respiratory Devices: Ventilators
  • Respiratory Devices: Oxygen Concentrators
  • Respiratory Devices: Inhalers and Nebulizers
  • Respiratory Devices: Other Therapeutic Devices
  • Respiratory Devices: Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Care Trends

  • Respiratory Care Pathway Challenges
  • Connected Devices in Respiratory Care
  • Artificial Intelligence in Respiratory Care
  • Home Respiratory Care
  • Changing Respiratory Care Landscape
  • Respiratory Devices: Rent vs. Buy

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Smart and Connected Devices
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine
  • Growth Opportunity 3: AI
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Advanced Ventilators

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America, Caribbean, and MENASA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivkoor

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Defense, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The defense industry will continue to...
The "Global Kick Scooters: Strategic Overview " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report examines the global kick...
