Respiratory Disease Testing in the Italian Market, 2020: Sales Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Supplier Shares, Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2020 Italy Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Shares and Segment Forecasts - Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 281-page report presents detailed analysis of the Italian Respiratory Diseases market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.



In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Methodology



The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products.



In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as proprietary data files was conducted.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxkakp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

