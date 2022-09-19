Respiratory Drugs Market size to grow by USD 26.95 Bn at 5.96% CAGR during 2026, Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The respiratory drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 26.95 Bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.96%. The report extensively covers respiratory drugs market segmentation by type (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request Free Sample Report.

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2022-2026

Factors such as the need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs, the increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders, and the increase in patient awareness will drive the growth of the Respiratory Drugs Market during 2021-2026. However, the high cost of conducting clinical trials in respiratory disorders might hamper the market growth.

The high cost of respiratory disease management will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the challenges associated with screening and diagnosis are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The respiratory drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma. Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the respiratory drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The asthma segment's market share growth in respiratory drugs will be significant during the forecast period. The rise is attributed to a significant increase in the global prevalence of asthma. Asthma affects approximately 300 million people worldwide, and its prevalence rises by 50% every decade. As a result, leading vendors such as AstraZeneca and Novartis are expected to launch new drugs in the coming years in order to capitalize on the enormous market potential for asthma.

By Geography

During the forecast period, North America will account for 50% of market growth. In North America , the key markets for respiratory drugs are the United States and Canada . This region's market will grow faster than markets in Europe and the rest of the world.

will account for 50% of market growth. In , the key markets for respiratory drugs are and . This region's market will grow faster than markets in and the rest of the world.

The presence of top players such as Genentech (Roche) and Merck, as well as the recent launch of new disease-modifying therapies, will aid the growth of the North American respiratory drugs market over the forecast period.

Related Reports

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by $ 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%.

Respiratory Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 26.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Asthma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 COPD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on COPD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on COPD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on COPD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on COPD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Allergic rhinitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Allergic rhinitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Allergic rhinitis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Allergic rhinitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Allergic rhinitis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other respiratory diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other respiratory diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other respiratory diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other respiratory diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other respiratory diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 102: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 106: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 107: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 109: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Celon Pharma SA

Exhibit 111: Celon Pharma SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Celon Pharma SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Celon Pharma SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Celon Pharma SA - Segment focus

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 115: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 120: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 128: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 137: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio