Respiratory drugs market to grow by USD 30.23 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 50% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 30.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies ), type (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America is the aging demographic and rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wellona Pharma, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers respiratory drugs namely Pulmocare designed for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, or respiratory failure.

Respiratory Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospital pharmacies segment is significant during the forecast period. Several hospital pharmacies cooperate with many players and pharmaceutical firms to procure the required respiratory drugs.

Respiratory Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers-

Need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases

Increasing tobacco consumption

The need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs drives market growth. Despite the existence of effective treatments, multiple patients across the globe live with inadequately controlled respiratory diseases and have a low quality of life.

Trend-

Rising digital health integration is the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this respiratory drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the respiratory drugs market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the respiratory drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory drugs market vendors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

