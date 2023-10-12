Respiratory drugs market to grow by USD 30.23 billion from 2022-2027, North America to account for 50% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Oct, 2023, 04:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 30.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  6.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies ), type (asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America is the aging demographic and rising prevalence of respiratory diseases.   To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wellona Pharma, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Abbott Laboratories: The company offers respiratory drugs namely Pulmocare designed for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, or respiratory failure.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Respiratory Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The hospital pharmacies segment is significant during the forecast period. Several hospital pharmacies cooperate with many players and pharmaceutical firms to procure the required respiratory drugs.

 Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Respiratory Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers- 

  • Need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs
  • Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
  • Increasing tobacco consumption

The need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs drives market growth. Despite the existence of effective treatments, multiple patients across the globe live with inadequately controlled respiratory diseases and have a low quality of life.

Trend
Rising digital health integration is the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a FREE sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The bronchiectasis drugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. 

The global migraine drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,139.92 million at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this respiratory drugs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the respiratory drugs market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the respiratory drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory drugs market vendors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Dairy Based Beverages Market to grow by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

Dairy Based Beverages Market to grow by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

The dairy based beverages market size is expected to grow by USD 41.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
China Electric Vehicle Market is to grow by USD 268.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, BAIC Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., and many more - Technavio

China Electric Vehicle Market is to grow by USD 268.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, BAIC Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., and many more - Technavio

The electric vehicle market in China is estimated to grow by USD 268.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.24%. The electric vehicle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.