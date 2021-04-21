Respiratory Motion Debuts New Corporate Brand Affirming Commitment to Inspired Innovation that Enhances A Safer And More Cost-effective Platform Of Patient Care.
The new logo is that of a storyteller narrating the effortful and developing journey of Respiratory Motion.
WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion, the world's only medical device manufacturer fully dedicated to non-invasive Respiratory Volume Monitoring in the world, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity as part of its transformational efforts to rapidly innovate leading-edge products and services that enable, enhance, and emphasize Respiratory Motion's pioneering spirit and establish an outstanding identity.
The brand name's letters RM are exceptionally modified. With the modified crossbar and a higher contrast promoting the depth and upward movement. The balance of two simple "RM " letterforms in the beginning and the end constructed the stability and solidity of the logotype. "I am very excited about this revitalized brand identity and I am sure it will contribute to bringing our brand awareness to the upper level," said Laura Piccinini, Chief Executive Officer of Respiratory Motion. "That is the symbol of action and spirit to construct a positive brand culture with different values: innovation, trust, reliability, discovery and experiences."
Inspired Innovation
The non-invasive technology of Respiratory Motion is unmatched anywhere in the world. The Company's new tagline highlights Respiratory Motion's leadership beyond the traditional post-operative space, signaling the broadest portfolio of breathing solutions supporting the continuum of care anytime anywhere in the healthcare setting. By incorporating new brand values and strategies, Respiratory Motion formed a simple yet flexible identity while also demonstrating a renewed commitment to monitoring ventilation while inspiring new and novel technology through innovation.
About Respiratory Motion
Respiratory Motion, Inc., headquartered in Watertown, MA., is the global leader in innovative Minute Ventilation Monitoring, useful across a wide variety of patient populations and environments to assess respiratory function and provide early warning of respiratory collapse. Our mission is to help clinicians save lives, improve patient care, and reduce healthcare costs.
