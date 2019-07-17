Respiratory Physiology - John B. West Lecture Series Launched by UC San Diego School of Medicine and MediPines

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UC San Diego School of Medicine and MediPines Corporation, a medical device company based in Orange County, California announce the establishment of the "John B. West Distinguished Lecture Series in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology" to help advance the field of respiratory medicine. The inaugural lecture will feature noted scholar, Joe G. N. Garcia M.D., from the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson and will take place on July 29th, 2019 at the T. Denny Sanford Medical Education and Telemedicine Center, UC San Diego School of Medicine in La Jolla, California.

This distinguished lecture series, established in honor of Dr. John B. West, will bring together leading respiratory science researchers and physiologists to present their research findings to faculty-physicians within the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, as well as other local physicians-scientists and clinicians, for the purpose of understanding the latest research and its impact on respiratory medicine. For more information on the lecture series visit the UC San Diego John B. West Lecture Series page.

Dr. West is a world-renowned respiratory physiologist, who has contributed six decades of invaluable research to the field of respiratory physiology and medicine. He is the author of the widely respected medical textbook West's Respiratory Physiology: The Essentials, now in its tenth edition. He is also the creator of a series of YouTube videos on respiratory physiology that have influenced the study and clinical practice of many medical students and practitioners worldwide.

"It is a great privilege to establish this lectureship series in honor of Dr. John B. West and his lasting impact on respiratory physiology," stated Dr. Jason Yuan, Professor and Director of the Section of Physiology, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UC San Diego. "The field of respiratory physiology requires a multi-disciplinary translational approach to scientific advancement and UC San Diego is uniquely positioned to lead such efforts, as UC San Diego School of Medicine is home to Dr. West and several other renowned scientists in the field of respiratory physiology and pathophysiology."

UC San Diego School of Medicine's Section of Physiology of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine is home to several noted scholars:

In addition, the UC San Diego Section of Physiology is the home of the editorial office for the journal, Pulmonary Circulation (Sage), of which Dr. Jason Yuan is the founding Editor-in-Chief. UC San Diego is a leading research institution and clinical hub dedicated to respiratory physiology and lung disease.

Advancement in respiratory medicine is a national health priority. A few years ago, a chronic lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), was the fifth leading cause of death in the US. Today, COPD is the third leading cause of death in the US according to the American Lung Association and it is projected to become the world's leading cause of death in the next 15 years.

COPD and Respiratory Challenges

Approximately 33 million Americans suffer from chronic or acute respiratory illness.

Respiratory disease accounts for ten percent of all emergency department visits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the United States , the economic cost attributed to COPD is estimated to be about $50 billion a year according to the COPD Foundation.

, the economic cost attributed to COPD is estimated to be about a year according to the COPD Foundation. Studies estimate that 328 million people worldwide have COPD and it is expected to become the leading cause of death by 2035.

Unfortunately, respiratory disease has received far too little attention and funding in comparison with other major causes of global morbidity and mortality. The result is that respiratory illness is developing into a major public health crisis.

"It is timely that UC San Diego School of Medicine, a scientific and medical authority, is establishing a global forum to discuss medical advancement in the field of respiratory physiology," stated Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines. "We need a multifaceted approach to tackle this national problem, including medical advancement, industry innovation, and forward-looking government policy. MediPines is delighted to partner with UC San Diego School of Medicine to launch this all-important lecture series in respiratory physiology and medicine."

MediPines Corporation was established to advance respiratory medicine and it recently launched a novel respiratory device called the MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor, which is based on UC San Diego's innovative medical technology.

About MediPines:

MediPines Corporation, based in Orange County, California, and maker of the FDA 510(k) cleared MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor, is a pioneering medical device company established to advance respiratory medicine. For more information, email contact@medipines.com, call (949) 398-4670, or visit http://medipines.com.

