Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028



Summary

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is an enveloped, single-stranded, negative-sense RNA orthopneumovirus belonging to the family of Pneumoviridae.Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in infants, with a peak age of hospitalization between 2-3 months of age.



Severe respiratory disease can manifest as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which can progress to respiratory failure or death in rare occasions. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is also an important cause of hospitalizations and deaths in elderly adults.



The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7% from US$36.88m in 2018 to US$1.48bn by 2028 across the five growth markets (*5GM - Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and urban China) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The main driver of growth will be the launch of new products to prevent medically-significant Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, including the first products to be licensed for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in India and urban China.



The level of unmet need in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) marketplace is high in India and urban China, where there are currently no prophylactic or therapeutic options. The launch of the first Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) products in 2023 in urban China and 2024 in India is expected to be a strong driver of growth for the 5GM over the forecast period, especially considering the large potential patient populations in these markets.



Research reveals that the current standard of care and only available product for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), AstraZeneca/AbbVie's Synagis (palivizumab), is likely to be displaced during the forecast period. Synagis is currently the only licensed product in Australia, South Korea and Japan for prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections in young children, but its high price and restrictive label have narrowed its clinical applications to only the highest-risk infants.



In addition, the requirement for five monthly injections of Synagis is a substantial barrier to full patient compliance.Sales of Synagis are expected to drop substantially after the launch of AstraZeneca/Sanofi's pipeline candidate mAb MEDI8897 in 2024, which is projected to reach US$629m in annual revenue by 2028.



MEDI8897 will also provide the first prophylactic mAb option for patients in India and urban China.



It is likely that several first-in-class products for the management of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) will coexist simultaneously by 2028, including both vaccines and antivirals for treatment of severe or breakthrough Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections. However, the global impact of new products in reducing the overall Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) burden will depend on the cost-effectiveness of these drugs, as well as how vaccines are eventually integrated into national immunization policies throughout the 5GM - Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and urban China.



