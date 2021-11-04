Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market to Expand at CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2030 Due to Surge in Prevalence of Different Respiratory Virus Infections, Opines TMR

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several market players such as Vir Biotechnology are utilizing ML and AI in the influenza drug development. Besides, companies are also focused on the integration of AI and ML for the development of drugs for influenza and common cold. This factor is projected to help in the expansion of the global respiratory virus infection drugs market in the years to come.

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that several pharmaceutical companies are growing focus on performing a sustained study on the drug susceptibility of influenza viruses. This strategy is helping them in addressing the issue of drug resistance in case of continuous mutation of influenza virus.

Request Brochure of Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30551

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Key Findings

Increased Adoption of Combination Therapy Fuels Product Sales

In opposition to using bronchodilator and corticosteroid therapies separately, major healthcare professionals today are increasing the use of combination therapy in order to increase the effectiveness of disease treatments.

Several government authorities, including the European Commission, the FDA, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) have given approval for the use of combination drugs in treating various respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma. Moreover, a notable growth in the success rate of the combination therapy is observed in recent period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=30551

Surge in Spending on Immunization and Healthcare Boosts Product Demand

Major government bodies across the globe are growing healthcare spending in order to provide advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, they are focused on improving operational efficiency. In addition, there is a significant growth in the number of awareness programs that focus on providing information about the available treatment options and vaccinations for various diseases. These factors are projected to create lucrative avenues in the respiratory virus infection drugs market.

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Growth Boosters

With consistent growth in the prevalence of different respiratory virus infections around the world, there is a significant growth in the demand for advanced therapeutics. This factor is projected to push the sales opportunities in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market in the near future.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30551

It is observed that several infectious diseases have developed resistance to different antibiotics. Considering this fact, several startups from the respiratory virus infection drugs market are growing attention toward the use of different advanced technologies such as AI and ML in order to develop drugs on diseases such as influenza and common cold.

Several companies are focused on finding promising solutions to address the issue of antibiotic resistance in several strains of SARS-CoV-2, tuberculosis, and influenza A. For instance, enterprises are growing adoption of multi-program and multi-platform approaches to develop successful candidates and deal with the issue of antibiotic resistance.

Many players are increasing R&D activities in order to innovate varied T cell platforms and antibody platforms. One of the key focus on these researches is the isolation of rare antibodies and their utilization in strengthening the immune system.

Buy Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Research Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30551<ype=S

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the respiratory virus infection drugs market

is expected to maintain its dominant position in the respiratory virus infection drugs market The growth of North America market can be attributed to many factors such as presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, increased product approvals and launch activities, and early acceptance of advanced therapeutics in the region

market can be attributed to many factors such as presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, increased product approvals and launch activities, and early acceptance of advanced therapeutics in the region The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand on the back of existing R&D facilities, surge in number of product approvals, and rise in focus on managed care, specifically among the geriatric population across many countries, including Japan and China

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the respiratory virus infection drugs market are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cipla, Inc.

Sanofi

Orion Corporation

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market Segmentation

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Drug Type

Antibiotics



Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)



Cough Suppressants



Nasal Decongestants



Others

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Infection Type

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection



Influenza Virus Infection



Parainfluenza Virus Infection



Adenovirus Infection



Rhinovirus Infection



Others

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

Oral



Parenteral

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Mode of Purchase

Prescription-based Drugs



Over-the-counter Drugs

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Drug Stores



Retail Pharmacies



Clinics



Others

Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Antiviral Drugs Market: The global antiviral drugs market is projected to rise at a significant pace in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) across the globe. Further availability of strong product pipeline is another factor expected to propel the growth of the global antiviral drugs market in the coming years.

Respiratory Tract Infection Market: The global respiratory tract infection market is driven by rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders, increase in geriatric population, and surge in focus on development of technologically advanced products. In terms of infection type, the global respiratory tract infection market can be bifurcated into upper respiratory tract infection and lower respiratory tract infection

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: The respiratory monitoring devices market is largely fragmented, with several market players accounting for ~60-70% of the market share. This creates lucrative opportunities for emerging players to innovate in smart peak flow meters that detect asthma exacerbations and connects with the headphone jack of smartphones.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/respiratory-virus-infection-drugs-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research