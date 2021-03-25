Respistim Helps the Immune System Fight the Good Fight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax's supplement Respistim is designed to support the immune system, especially during the cold, sickness-prone winter months. The supplement uses a variety of ingredients to provide essential nutrients to the body's immune system. By taking the supplement for months at a time, customers can help keep their immune systems strong and their bodies healthy.

The Bulgarian-based health and wellness brand Muno-Vax has made a name for itself through its scientifically-backed immune support supplements. These utilize a one-of-a-kind immuno-modulator that acts as an antigen to help to stimulate the immune system. This keeps that all-important line of bodily defense at the ready and on the lookout for any germs, bacteria, viruses, or other invaders that may show up.

Standing tall amongst Muno-Vax's offerings, Respistim is an immune-supporting complex that is particularly ideal to take during the autumnal and winter periods. The supplement includes the fully recommended daily requirements of vitamins like Vitamin C and Vitamin D as well as minerals and antioxidants — all of which are vital to the proper function of the immune system

The supplement does not have added colors or preservatives, is for adults and children 9 and older, and comes in an easy-to-take tablet form. These should be consumed with a meal and can be split into two half tablets taken in the morning and evening.

Muno-Vax recommends starting to take Respistim at the beginning of the fall and then continuing to do so for at least three months. This allows you to tap into the benefits of supporting your immune system during one of the most dangerous times of the year. While Muno-Vax is still establishing its presence in the North American health and wellness industry, it is worth watching this growing Bulgarian-based company as it continues to build its name as a new player in the industry and a source of well-researched, cutting-edge immunity support supplements.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is a Bulgarian brand that has made it its mission to fill "a great void in products that promote immune health to prevent respiratory illnesses, gingivitis and men's prostate health." The company works in close association with its parent company Natstim Ltd. as well as the biotech manufacturing arm of The National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

For more information about Respstim, in particular, visit https://munovax.com/collections/frontpage/products/respistim.

