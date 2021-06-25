Respistim Plus Offers Bodily Assistance In The Cold Months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muno-Vax has created Respistim Plus, an immunity-supporting complex that is designed to bolster the body's natural defense system, particularly during the fall and winter months of the year. The product utilizes the company's unique immuno-modulators to ensure that the immune system remains on guard and ready to fight off illnesses during colder weather.

It's no secret that it's easier to get sick during the colder months of the year. This isn't due to the classic boogeyman of getting wet and chilled in the rain or snowy weather, though.

The increase of sickness in the fall and winter months tends to revolve around the fact that people spend more time indoors. This leads to a greater amount of close, face-to-face interactions for longer periods of time. On top of that, the lower temperature and humidity levels can allow viruses to live longer. This increases the chance that they will be picked up by a new host.

Muno-Vax is attempting to solve this increased chance of getting sick through its immunity-supporting product Respistim Plus. The dietary supplement is billed as an "immune supporting complex plus vitamins and minerals." Along with the nutrients provided by the vitamins and minerals, Muno-Vas incorporates its unique immuno-modulators into the product's formula. This one-of-a-kind innovation helps to "keep the immune system in a constant state of 'excitement', which will in turn help support respiratory health."

Respistim Plus comes in pill form and is designed to be taken daily, either all at once before a meal or split in two for morning and evening consumption. The brand recommends beginning to take the supplement at the beginning of the autumnal period and to continue taking it for at least three months.

Muno-Vax's growing line of supplements focuses on addressing a variety of different health concerns, from respiratory health to oral health and even men's prostate health. When it comes to Respistim Plus, in particular, the goal is simple and even printed right on the package — to find "Vitality Every Day."

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax is a young Bulgarian brand that operates in concert with its parent company Natstim Ltd. The investors in health collectively represent "over 30 years of proven scientific research of bolstering the immune system and preventing infections." The brand's flagship ingredient is its unique immuno-modulator which it uses to create innovative products targeted at boosting the capabilities of the immune system.

