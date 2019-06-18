Respond Software Expands Leadership Team with VP of Security and Trust and VP of Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software, innovators in Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) for security operations, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive leadership team. Brett Wahlin will join as the vice president of Security and Trust, and Matt Eberhart will join as the vice president of Global Sales.

These additions to the team follow Respond Software's recent Series B funding round of $20 million and will help accelerate the company's go-to-market operations and further cement its customer success capabilities across the globe. The addition of Brett and Mike to the leadership team further supports Respond Software's dedication to safeguarding businesses against today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Both Brett and Matt bring tremendous knowledge and expertise to the Respond Software leadership team, and they'll play an essential role in advancing Respond Software's vision of transforming security operations through automation," said Mike Armistead, CEO, Respond Software. "With years of first-hand experience leading security strategy and implementations, Matt and Brett will work closely with customers to rethink their approach to security and begin their path to implementing self-driven security operations. We are very fortunate to welcome these industry visionaries to our growing team."

Brett has nearly 30 years of operational experience leading enterprise security architecture, policy, operations and development. He comes to Respond Software having served as a CISO and CSO for a variety of organizations, including Hewlett Packard, Sony Network Entertainment, Staples, McAfee and Los Alamos Laboratory. With personal experience in the evolution of the CISO, Brett will work closely with customers to realize how they can apply automation to transform the role of the security analyst and their security operations.

Matt has over 20 years of experience in the security industry, where he most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer for MediaPRO and as vice president of Global Product Management for Secureworks. Matt has cultivated a deep understanding of enterprise security needs and built high performing teams to create and execute new solutions and go-to-market models. Armed with this deep knowledge, Matt will focus on adding value to every Respond Software customer interaction to ensure they can quickly and effectively solve their most pressing security challenges.

To learn more about the Respond Software leadership team, please visit: https://respond-software.com/company/leadership/

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

