Respond Software Launches First Responder Service to Automate Speed, Accuracy of MDR at Fraction of Cost

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software, innovator in Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) for security operations, announced today the launch of its First Responder Service, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service. The service builds on the Respond Analyst™, the company's decision automation software, for customers who want a "concierge" escalation model. This offering addresses the challenge customers face with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and MDR services that rely heavily on human Security Operations Center analysts to monitor and investigate security incidents resulting in warnings and escalations that include high numbers of false positives, dead ends and unactionable alerts.

Click to Tweet: @RespondSoftware's First Responder Service Combines Human and Machine Reasoning for Stronger #Cybersecurity: https://tinyurl.com/u386sml #MDR #ManagedDetection

The First Responder Service, in conjunction with a Respond Analyst software subscription, provides improved investigation results at a fraction of what a managed service costs. The Respond Analyst is decision automation software trained as an expert cybersecurity analyst, combining human reasoning and machine power to make complex decisions with 100% consistency. Respond Software's First Responder team follows up on critical incidents, providing customers with access to Respond's team of security experts.

The First Responder Service can be used across a customer's heterogeneous security stack to analyze security events with precision, greatly reducing false positives and overall attack dwell time. The service includes:

Automated incident escalation: Within five minutes of incident creation, customers have 24x7x365 access to unrivaled situational awareness and a point of escalation when needed.

Within five minutes of incident creation, customers have 24x7x365 access to unrivaled situational awareness and a point of escalation when needed. Live consultation: Expert First Responders are available for customers to engage for incident assistance with intrusion/attack analysis, recommendations for remediation and more.

Expert First Responders are available for customers to engage for incident assistance with intrusion/attack analysis, recommendations for remediation and more. Quarterly briefings: The First Responder Service includes regular updates to help customers understand key metrics and performance indicators specific to their environment and team.

The First Responder Service includes regular updates to help customers understand key metrics and performance indicators specific to their environment and team. Enhanced onboarding: First Responders will interact with the customer's team for a white-glove onboarding experience during the first 30 days.

Christina Richmond, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, said: "Recent ESG research informs us that 76% of organizations find threat detection and response more difficult today than it was two years ago because of sophisticated threats, increasing workloads, and a rapidly growing attack surface. It is critical to identify, investigate and escalate the critical security incidents from alerts across your existing security stack and offerings such as the First Responder Service can assist beleaguered security teams to do so. In addition, the First Responder Service provides access to additional human resources such as a team of incident responders to provide more color to the incident and recommendations for remediation. The line between software and service provider is starting to blur, with the customer benefitting through potential lower total cost, fewer incidents, and access to expertise."

Mike Armistead, CEO and co-founder, Respond Software, said: "MSSPs and MDR providers collect mounds of data, much of which can't be used because there aren't enough people to dig through it to find actionable information. These service providers are expensive, often lock customers into their stacks, and don't perform as expected. By combining the Respond Analyst with trained professionals, we have created a new kind of MDR that solves these issues at a reasonable cost. Customers now have the option for concierge-level cybersecurity assistance that offers the best of human and machine reasoning."

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) , Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

Related links:

PR contact:

831-440-2406

SOURCE Respond Software

Related Links

https://respond-software.com

