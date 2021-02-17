Responding To Customer Demand, Allegiant Announces Service Expansion With New Nonstop Routes

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces two new nonstop routes connecting Key West, Fla. with Pittsburgh, Pa., and St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. with Portsmouth, NH. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $59.*

The new routes come just a week after Allegiant announced its second largest network expansion in company history. The additions came in response to customer demand.

Also, Allegiant announced it is expanding the special limited route connecting Punta Gorda, Fla. via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and Rapid City, SD via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP).

The route was originally planned to operate for two weeks in August, to coincide with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. It proved so popular, the airline quickly expanded service for the entire summer. The new route begins June 4 and will operate twice weekly.

"There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel to cities that offer a gateway to great outdoor experiences," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue. "The addition of two new routes, and the expansion of the Punta Gorda-Rapid City route, reflects that demand. We expect them all to be popular, as visitors continue to seek ways to get outside."

The new nonstop service to Key West International Airport (EYW) in Key West, Fla. from Pittsburgh, Pa. via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) begins June 3, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The nonstop service to St. Pete–Clearwater, Fla. via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Portsmouth, New Hampshire via Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) begins June 2, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 17, 2021 for travel by Nov. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

