Responding to Demand, the BASIS Charter Schools Network Announces New K-12 Campus in Northern Phoenix

BASIS Phoenix North will be the acclaimed network's first new school in Arizona since 2018 – and it will welcome K-5 students next August, in time for the 2024-25 school year!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been more than five years since BASIS, the state's top charter school network, opened a new campus in its home state of Arizona.

"But it's time! BASIS Phoenix North has been a long time coming!" said Carolyn McGarvey, CEO of BASIS Ed in Arizona. "This is a region where demand has been percolating for a good while, and where economic development is happening quickly. We are thrilled to announce this new BASIS Charter School."

Beginning next year, the 2024-25 school year, the campus will be located in the easily accessible Anthem community at 41900 N. 42nd Avenue, welcoming kindergarteners through fifth graders. Ultimately, the school will serve K-12 students, just like most of the highly ranked campuses in the BASIS Charter Schools network.

"BASIS began educating kids at the highest international levels right here in Arizona, and we have 22 excellent schools in this state," McGarvey said. "This will be our twenty-third campus in our home state, and it will be something special. We can't wait to begin the enrollment process later this month!"

Open enrollment for BASIS Phoenix North – like all BASIS Charter Schools in Arizona – starts on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, for the 2024-25 school year. Interested families can visit enrollBASIS.com to apply, to join the interest list, or to sign up to attend an Information Session -- including a Prospective Parent Info Night that same evening, November 15th. The Prospective Parent Info Night will include veteran BASIS educators speaking about the network's lauded primary school, middle school, and high school curriculum, and the incredible student outcomes (and supporting data) that the network has been providing Arizona students since BASIS was founded in Tucson in 1998.

"The expansive development in conjunction with the TSMC semiconductor facility at I-17 and the 303 is undeniable. Whether families are locating in Tramonto, Dove Valley, Anthem, or the surrounding areas, utilizing the existing school facilities gives us a head start on growing what will be one of the best schools in the entire state," said DeAnna Rowe, Executive Director of BASIS Charter Schools. "And our incredible STEM curriculum dovetails with that sort of industry and technology in this new high-tech corridor!"

Rowe continued, "Our goal remains to serve families on current BASIS waitlists and those moving to the new tech corridor. Understanding our families' commute patterns will help us identify our permanent BASIS Phoenix North location - whether it's Anthem, somewhere else in North Phoenix, or both!"

Here are the details about the November 15th event for interested students and families:

BASIS Phoenix North - Prospective Parent Info Night

Wednesday, November 15, 20923 - 6:00 p.m.

Caurus Academy MS/HS Campus

44111 N 43rd Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85087

BASIS Phoenix North will be the network's 23rd school in Arizona, and its 40th school nationwide. The network's most recent new schools in Arizona are BASIS Scottsdale Primary West and BASIS Phoenix Primary, both of which welcomed students in 2018. Since then, BASIS has continued to launch new schools in its other regions including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas, and Baton Rouge Louisiana.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings across myriad publications, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit/scholarship aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through high school using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2023-24 academic year, there are 39 public charter school campuses managed by BASIS Ed, serving more than 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

