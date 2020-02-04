Responding To Demand, The Finery Opens Sixth Location in Downtown Brooklyn

In its first week, the Brooklyn location lasered nearly 100 clients, adding to the clinical team's 100,000 successful tattoo removals since 2011. Nets player David Nwaba was the first to be treated in the new space. The Finery's expansion follows an overwhelming response to its two-year occupancy within Three Kings Tattoo Studio in Greenpoint.

"After an increasing number of requests from our clients, we knew we needed a more accessible location within Brooklyn," explained Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, CEO of The Finery. "Our new lower Manhattan and Brooklyn locations will make it more convenient for people to pop in on their way home from work for the 15-minute treatment. We want to make it as easy as possible for them, and this location is incredible."

The new 2000-square foot space marks Brooklyn's first full-spectrum laser tattoo removal facility, equipped with state-of-the-art laser technology and operated by experienced and fully certified laser specialists.

The Finery serves actors, musicians, and other well-known tattoo enthusiasts. These have included lead singer of Agnostic Front Roger Miret, Meshuggah's drummer Tomas Haake, and Orange Is the New Black star Jessica Pimentel – who appreciate how The Finery gives back. "We love that for every new client, The Finery donates a free tattoo removal session to former inmates through its INK Program," said Pimentel. "Working on OITNB gave me a better perspective into what it takes to survive in prison and how important it is to help people get a new start after leaving."

The Finery offers a supportive and holistic process that makes laser tattoo removal accessible by creating a personalized plan that works for each individual client. For before and after photos, tattoo removal information, or to schedule an evaluation, visit The Finery at www.thefinery.net or call 857-284-4800.

About The Finery

The Finery is a family owned and operated business that aims to make tattoo removal highly accessible to consumers, with six locations along the East Coast. The company is also uniquely pro-tattoo with 25 mobile unit locations housed within tattoo artist studios in Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Rhode Island. It offers competitive pricing and a satisfaction guarantee of all work performed. With a focus on safety, The Finery provides the latest clinical advancements in laser tattoo removal. The Finery uses superior technologies, employs experienced laser specialists, and includes pain management as part of its services. For more information, please visit www.thefinery.net.

