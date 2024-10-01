Responding to Retail Challenges with Innovation: PDI Enhances the Convenience Ecosystem with Expanded Data and Insights, Advanced Cybersecurity, and More

At annual NACS Show, PDI will present solutions that help retailers, wholesalers, and brands improve decision making, secure operations, and increase efficiency

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued innovation in the convenience sector is the key to addressing rising operational costs, fluctuating inflation rates, increasingly aggressive cyberthreats, and other pressures facing global retailers of all types. When the industry gathers from October 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center for NACS Show 2024, attendees will prioritize how to generate growth and transformation throughout the convenience ecosystem.

PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, will exhibit at the NACS Show at Booth C5938. Show attendees can pre-schedule a meeting with the PDI team during the event.

"At PDI, we're investing organically and through acquisition in technologies that support our customers as they modernize, converge, and innovate for the near- and long-term future," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI Technologies. "By connecting convenience across the ecosystem, we help businesses adapt faster to market opportunities so they can focus on their profitability and growth."

Featured innovations from PDI include:

Expanded data and insights : New data products and services make actionable data available to retailers, brands, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies that want to improve c-store decision making and turn insights into income.

: New data products and services make actionable data available to retailers, brands, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies that want to improve c-store decision making and turn insights into income. Advanced cybersecurity : AI-powered advancements simplify security operations with the latest cutting-edge technologies from the Nuspire team at PDI. PDI acquired Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), earlier this year.

: AI-powered advancements simplify security operations with the latest cutting-edge technologies from the Nuspire team at PDI. PDI acquired Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), earlier this year. Enhanced operational efficiency: Integrated enterprise solutions streamline processes and reduce costs to empower, elevate, and evolve a wide range of convenience-focused businesses. One leading offering includes PDI Electronic Shelf Labels, which are fully integrated with PDI Enterprise and Pricebook to save time, reduce complexity, and improve customer engagement. This marketing innovation can enhance in-store digital media ecosystems and connected loyalty programs with real-time, daypart offers while also serving as a valuable extension for a comprehensive retail media network strategy.

"Strong brand equity, best-in-class leadership, and growth potential are just a few of the core tenets of successful convenience," said Sid Gaitonde, President, Enterprise Productivity, PDI Technologies. "When we layer technologies that help people connect and optimize their productivity across the enterprise, we create a better roadmap for sustained growth."

To learn more about how convenience retail, petroleum wholesale, and CPG businesses are transforming with PDI, visit pditechnologies.com/insights.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PDI Technologies