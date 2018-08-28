Responding To The U.S. Recycling Crisis, Seven Leading Bin Manufacturers Join Recycle Across America's Standardized Label Solution To Make It Possible For Consumers, Businesses And Cities To Start Recycling 'Right'

China has historically purchased more than 30% of U.S. recyclables. However, in January of this year, they enacted the China National Sword Policy, banning the purchase of the majority of U.S. recyclables due to the high levels of garbage mixed in with the recyclables (also known as contamination). As a result of the ban, China now purchases less than 3% of U.S. recyclables. China's reaction to the contaminated recycling from the U.S. has led to a collapse in recycling markets, causing much of U.S. recyclables to be sent to landfills.

RAA's society-wide standardized labels for recycling bins solve the public confusion and subsequent contamination issue. To date, there are nearly nine million standardized labels displayed on recycling bins throughout the U.S., which often prove to double and triple recycling levels and significantly reduce or eliminate contamination. In turn, the standardized labels help reduce the cost of processing the recyclables and allow manufacturers in many industries to have access to high quality recycled commodities at competitive prices, thereby preventing the depletion of finite natural resources.

"There has been an environmental bottleneck as a result of public confusion, apathy, and skepticism with recycling, due to hundreds of thousands of inconsistent labels on bins throughout society. Since recycling is considered to be the cornerstone of the environmental movement, its chronic dysfunction has stagnated progress. This a historic moment to have these leading bin manufacturers come together to promote and offer the standardized label solution to help recycling thrive. They understand the societal, environmental and industry benefits that come when the public can instantly know how to recycle right, wherever they might be," said Mitch Hedlund, Founder of Recycle Across America.

Hedlund continues, "The recent NY Times article 'The Conflict of Interest that is Killing Recycling' helps explain some of the deep-rooted issues that have been intentionally hindering progress with recycling. That's why having these great bin manufacturers and other leaders of industries step up to fix the public's confusion at the bin with the standardized label solution is so critical at this time."

Recycle Across America (RAA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which has developed the first and only society-wide standardized labeling system for recycling bins to help eliminate the public confusion surrounding recycling and to improve the economics of closed-loop manufacturing. RAA and the standardized labels have been identified as a world-changing solution by Ashoka Global Innovators for the Public and proclaimed "one of the most important environmental fixes taking root today" by the New York Times. For more information about RAA's standardized label initiative or its celebrity-led 'Let's Recycle Right' campaign, visit www.recycleacrossamerica.org or contact info@recycleacrossasmerica.org

Press Contact: Andrea Ruiz-Hays



andrea@recycleacrossamerica.org

SOURCE Recycle Across America

Related Links

https://www.recycleacrossamerica.org

