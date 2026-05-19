Respondr Introduces Insight Hub, Expanding Its Crisis Management Human Performance Response System

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respondr, a technology leader in crisis management and operational response technology, announced the launch of Insight Hub, a new reporting, metrics, and analytics platform designed to help organizations measure their safety performance, improve required training, and maintain federal, state, and county-level compliance mandates.

Built as part of Respondr's AI and Human Performance Response System, Insight Hub gives leadership teams visibility into operational trends and situational awareness across their organization.

While most emergency systems focus primarily on alerting and mass notification, Respondr helps people communicate clearly, reduce hesitation, and coordinate more effectively before and after an incident.

"Respondr deals with the single most important factor during an incident: human behavior," said AJ Frazer, Chief Executive Officer of Respondr. "The real challenge is helping people process volumes of information, communicate effectively, and make better decisions when stress and uncertainty are at their peak."

Respondr's human performance response system addresses the two largest challenges to human performance during a crisis: Reluctance and Information overload. Combining Respondr's Ask/Say/Do methodology with its incident-wide situational awareness gives employees the courage to act and gives leadership teams the information they need to act faster and coordinate more effectively.

ASK - immediate access to operational guidance and procedures

immediate access to operational guidance and procedures SAY - early reporting before threats escalate

early reporting before threats escalate DO - activate emergency response

The Respondr platform allows organizations to operationalize their own procedures by integrating staff assignments, emergency workflows, organization-specific protocols, and response guidelines into one unified communication environment.

Insight Hub extends these capabilities by transforming both training and operational activity into actionable intelligence through centralized reporting, metrics, and analytics.

The enhancement enables organizations to:

Measure response activity and coordination performance

Identify operational gaps and communication bottlenecks

Track trends and reporting behavior over time

Improve preparedness through real-world training scenarios

Strengthen organizational visibility before, during, and after critical events

With Insight Hub, organizations can now see across their offices, schools, or locations how their response plans translate into real staff performance, helping them plan better and ensure regulatory compliance.

"Technology should not replace human decision-making during a crisis," said Ira Frankel, Chief Marketing Officer of Respondr. "It should improve it. Our mission has always been simple: change the world by helping people respond better."

About Respondr

Respondr's AI-assisted response platform helps schools, corporations, and organizations improve coordination, communication, and decision-making during incidents, leading to improved response, increased compliance, reduced liability, protected assets, and saved lives. Respondr works with organizations, K-12, non-profits, public venues, and faith-based organizations seeking to modernize preparedness and operational response.

For more information, visit www.myrespondr.com or send an email to [email protected].

SOURCE Respondr