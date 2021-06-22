Response Media & Voxie Enter Marketing Partnership

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Response Media (top data-led marketing agency in Atlanta) and Voxie (the leading conversational text marketing platform) announce their partnership to evolve brands' SMS messaging to a more valuable conversational relationship via text marketing.

"As consumers, we spend more time on mobile than any other devices; yet, non-mobile brands have struggled to meet consumers' needs through this medium. We are always looking for leading technology partners to incubate and solve some of the core consumer challenges with us, and Voxie has demonstrated that," said Alvin Glay, Response Media's VP of Growth & Strategy. "Like everything we do at Response Media, Voxie helps deliver measurable growth in customer acquisition, loyalty, and ROI, and it is our intention to put Voxie's technology to work with our top brand clients to maximize conversational marketing as a medium to accelerate brand attachment."

"We're thrilled to partner with one of the most respected performance marketing agencies in the country – Response Media," said Voxie CEO Bogdan Constantin. "Voxie's state-of-the-art AI texting platform is a perfect complement to the innovative strategies the Response team is deploying across customer acquisition, CRM, email, and now two-way texting! The future is very bright for our two companies as we continue innovating and driving forth the mobile revolution taking place in the consumer space."

About Response Media

Response Media is one of the most established and respected data-led performance marketing agencies in North America. Since 1979, Response has been dedicated to developing and growing relationships between brands and consumers. Response's diverse and talented team has helped drive brand growth and loyalty for some of the world's most recognizable brands from companies including Procter & Gamble, Disney, Reckitt, Coca-Cola, Danone, and more. To learn more about Response Media, visit: https://www.responsemedia.com/

About Voxie

Voxie is the conversational text marketing leader that helps brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. Voxie's proprietary Conversational Intelligence combines the personalization of manual texting with the scalability of mass blast messaging using automation, personalization, and optimization. Trusted by leading retailers such as Anytime Fitness, Buff City Soap, Massage Heights, and Verizon, Atlanta based Voxie is venture capital backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. Learn more at https://www.voxie.com

Contact:

Ashleigh Coffie

Marketing Communications Manager

(770) 220-5063

[email protected]

www.responsemedia.com

SOURCE Response Media

