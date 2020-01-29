Response Media Achieves Top Marketing Agency Recognition

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta's Response Media has been named to Agency Spotter's Top Marketing Agencies list for 2020. For the third consecutive year, Response Media ranked in the top tier of 3,400 marketing agencies worldwide. Agency Spotter, the ratings and review authority, takes a look at marketing agencies across marketing strategy, experiential marketing, promotions, shopper marketing, influencer marketing, multi-cultural marketing, word of mouth marketing, events, direct marketing, content marketing, search (SEO and SEM), and marketing automation. Ranking factors include competitive portfolio, project completeness, and client reviews.

"It's great to have recognition of our work from such a trusted source as Agency Spotter," said Response Media CEO Josh Perlstein. "While we have a portfolio that demonstrates our expertise and client reviews to support that, it's our team that makes it all work."

For over 30 years Response Media has partnered with the world's most trusted and respected brands from Disney, Pampers, Coca-Cola, Express, InBev, Red Bull, Synovus, and Capital One. A 5-time award winner on Agency Spotter, Response Media helps brands grow through data-led digital CRM, creating relevant 1:1 relationships with customers at scale. "In today's world, most advertising and marketing gets lost in the clutter, but relationships properly using 1st Party Data consistently break through and drive growth," says Perlstein.

Response Media's profile on Agency Spotter shows audience specialty, industry expertise, and a sample of their client projects including verified reviews. The full profile can be viewed at https://www.agencyspotter.com/response-media.

About Response Media

Response Media is the #1 CRM agency in North America helping the world's most respected brands grow profitable, trust-based customer relationships through a careful combination of data-led email, digital media, and marketing automation/nurturing at scale. Their integrated, end-to-end Relationship Marketing System™ optimizes the Customer Relationship Lifecycle from Awareness-to-Advocacy, maximizing the value of 1st Party Data, and the productivity and profitability of their clients' marketing programs.

