Response Media Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Response Media is celebrating 40 years in business with the hiring of two new executives.

Ryan Tuttle recently came on board as Response Media's new Chief Operating Officer. In addition to extensive digital marketing experience, he spent the last 10 years in operational-based roles. Prior to this role at Response Media, he served as the COO and co-founder of Dragon Army, a web and mobile innovation firm. He has also operated in senior roles at BrightWave and Collinson Digital. "Ryan's data-driven approach and actionable metrics match our mission, vision, and company values," said Response Media CEO Josh Perlstein. "He has an appreciation for talent, and he measures his own success by the success of others. He understands the importance of maintaining a consistent company culture that reflects our shared values, attitudes, and standards."

Dr. Alvin Glay returned to Response Media as VP of Growth and Data-Driven Strategy. Originally on the agency side, he left to earn a Ph.D.in Business from Georgia State University. As a scholar with recognized work, Alvin provides relevant research for Response Media's data-driven campaigns. He brings science and practical experience together to provide real-world marketing solutions and the benefit of academic theory to support them. In his words, "I have mastered leveraging the role of theory and science to shape and solve business problems." Perlstein agrees, "How often do you get to work with someone who can speak to both sides of a marketing strategy?"

