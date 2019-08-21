Response Media-HubSpot Sales Solution Partnership

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Response Media announced that it has become a HubSpot Sales Solution Partner. HubSpot , an industry-leading martech provider of CRM and growth software, is "a natural partner" according to Josh Perlstein, CEO of Response Media. "We are excited to formalize our relationship with HubSpot. Their technology stack and enterprise solutions facilitate our implementation of robust end-to-end marketing automation strategies. We develop these marketing strategies to enhance and optimize customer journeys for many of our Fortune 1000 clients."

Atlanta-based agency Response Media helps brands grow profitable, trust-based customer relationships through a careful combination of data-driven email, digital media, and marketing automation/ nurturing at scale. Using this approach, they help clients acquire and grow millions of new customers each year.

Response Media is a recognized leader in digital marketing, email, and CRM. Their integrated, end-to-end Relationship Marketing System™ optimizes the Customer Relationship Lifecycle from Awareness-to-Advocacy, maximizing the value of first-party data, and the profitability of clients' marketing investments. They serve some of the largest marketers in CPG, baby, health, travel and finance. Learn more at www.ResponseMedia.com

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France.

