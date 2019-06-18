Response Media Named Top Digital Agency

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Atlanta's Response Media has been named to Agency Spotter's Top Digital Marketing Agencies for 2019. The B2B ratings and review authority, Agency Spotter, ranked over 4,600 digital agencies worldwide based on verified client reviews, credentials, focus areas, related expertise and project work. Response Media placed in the Top 30.

"Agency Spotter's recognition is a direct result of the hard work, client marketing performance, genuine care, and consistent striving of our team," said Response Media CEO Josh Perlstein. By setting well-defined quantifiable metrics and consistently exceeding them, we are successful in taking our clients from where they are to where they want to be."

For over 30 years Response Media has partnered with the world's most trusted and respected brands from Disney, Pampers, Coca-Cola, Express, InBev, Red Bull, Synovus, and Capital One. A 5-time award winner on Agency Spotter, Response Media helps brands grow through data-driven digital CRM, creating relevant 1:1 relationships with customers at scale. "In today's world, most advertising and marketing gets lost in the clutter, but relationships properly using 1st Party Data consistently break through and drive growth," says Perlstein.

Response Media's profile on Agency Spotter shows audience specialty, industry expertise, and a sample of their client projects including verified reviews. The full profile can be viewed at https://www.agencyspotter.com/response-media .

About Response Media

Response Media is the #1 CRM agency in North America helping the world's most respected brands grow profitable, trust-based customer relationships through a careful combination of data-driven email, digital media, and marketing automation/nuturing at scale. Their integrated, end-to-end Relationship Marketing System™ optimizes the Customer Relationship Lifecycle from Awareness-to-Advocacy, maximizing the value of 1st Party Data, and the productivity and profitability of their clients' marketing programs.

Contact:

Josh Perlstein

CEO

770-451-5478

216572@email4pr.com

www.responsemedia.com

SOURCE Response Media