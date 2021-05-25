Response Media Wins 2021 Gold Hermes Creative Award

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Response Media, a data-led digital growth and performance marketing agency, has earned a Gold Award from the Hermes Creative Awards. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional materials and emerging technologies.

This award recognizes Response Media's creative ability to produce kinetic emails that engage audiences and enrich their brand experience for the world's leading consumer and CPG brands, including Danone's leading plant-based beverage brand, Silk.

To launch the new Silk Oat Yeah™ Oatmilk packaging, Response Media designed and developed a highly engaging interactive email highlighting the brand's oatmilk portfolio and rewarding their audience with a coupon. In a fun and memorable way, the animated email plays off the relationship between America's favorite snack, milk and cookies, by displaying the newly found infatuation and satisfaction with oat milk as a delicious alternative to traditional dairy-based products. This email created an engagement increase of 27.43%, which drove further product awareness and trial.

Speaking about the recent win, Josh Perlstein, CEO of Response Media, said, "I am thrilled that we were able to create such a fun and captivating email that broke through the clutter of consumers' inboxes for Silk Oatmilk. I am honored that our creative and accomplished email marketing team was recognized again for their dedication to innovative marketing through the medium of email."

The Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The Hermes Creative Awards has more than 300 categories, and entrants are from across the globe.

Response Media is one of the most established and respected data-led performance marketing agencies in North America. Since 1979, Response Media has been dedicated to developing and growing relationships between brands and consumers using first-party data to drive brand growth. The diverse and talented team has helped grow sales, share, and loyalty for some of the world's most recognizable brands from companies including Procter & Gamble, Disney, Reckitt, Coca-Cola, and Danone. To learn more about Response Media, visit: https://www.responsemedia.com/

Ashleigh Coffie

Marketing Communications Manager

404-444-6725

[email protected]

www.responsemedia.com

SOURCE Response Media

