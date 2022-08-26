Response to FedEx Ground's Lawsuit Against Its Small Businesses from Spencer Patton, Founder of Route Consultant

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedEx Ground filed a lawsuit today against the small business owners who power their entire network. This community of small business owners -- contractors who deliver 100% of FedEx Ground's packages -- has repeatedly asked the $60 billion company for support due to rising costs.

In FedEx's most recent earnings report, their numbers showed a stunning 30% expansion of profit margins while the profits of small business owners who operate the FedEx Ground routes dropped to new lows. In fact, FedEx disclosed they achieved those margins by passing fuel surcharges through to the US consumer, yet withheld that revenue from its network of small business owners.

It's unclear how suing their own contractors does anything to help address the rising fuel costs, wage costs, and vehicle costs that everyone is feeling. This lawsuit is an attempt to silence the small business owners from talking to the media about the very real threat to the delivery network.

In my keynote speech at Contractor Expo last weekend, I noted that fear grows in the darkness and now this story is getting a ton of light in the public's eye. I am not afraid of a lawsuit from FedEx. I knew when I started speaking on behalf of small business owners in the community that a lawsuit was a likely weapon FedEx would deploy.

I am not afraid. I will continue to advocate for small business owners in the FedEx Ground community. #PurpleFriday

About Route Consultant

Route Consultant is the leader in education for owners of FedEx Ground and Amazon DSP logistics operations. Additionally, Route Consultant offers consulting services to new and experienced professionals in the logistics community. The Route Consultant team also facilitates the greatest share of transactions in the logistics space.

About the Trade Association of Logistics Professionals

At its core, the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) advocates for small business owners in the industry, including owners of last mile delivery routes and linehaul runs, based on their shared experiences, successes and challenges. TALP was the vision of Spencer Patton, the owner-operator of one of the largest number of FedEx Ground routes in the United States. Mr. Patton is also Founder and President of Route Consultant, an organization that provides consulting and brokerage services to FedEx contractors across the country.

