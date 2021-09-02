ResponseCRM Announces New Features That Give e-Commerce Entrepreneurs Greater Flexibility

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, a leading CRM e-commerce solution provider that makes it easy and more affordable for people to sell products and services online, is now available with a dark mode feature, giving customers another viewing option when using the CRM at night. This capability, which is intended to reduce blue light exposure, is one of many new enhancements from ResponseCRM to improve the user experience, and it complements the recently released ResponseCRM free mobile apps for Apple and Android devices.



"Many people prefer using the dark mode at night from their phones or desktops because they say it can reduce eye strain and help them sleep better, especially if they use these devices before bedtime," says Behzad Sharifi, Executive Director, ResponseCRM. "We introduced this feature to make it more convenient for our customers to conduct business from anywhere at any time, just like we did with our new mobile apps, accessible from the Apple Store and Google Play Store."



Another recent capability included a new plug-in enabling businesses that use WooCommerce to build websites to reduce costs by integrating with ResponseCRM. This integration allows users to leverage the affordability of transaction-based payment processing, while obtaining broad access to many of the ResponseCRM's integrated merchant processors and payment gateways and other powerful e-commerce capabilities the solution provides. "We are focused on making it super easy and affordable to sell online with powerful technology and a budget-friendly pricing model," says Sharifi.



About ResponseCRM

ResponseCRM blends its award-winning, cutting-edge technology to maximize e-commerce conversion rates, and deliver powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support. With its transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use at 6 cents a transaction. In 2021, ResponseCRM won a Stevie® in the American Business Awards® competition for its e-Commerce Solution and Transaction-Based Pricing Model, and was recognized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) as a Finalist in the Best e-Commerce Conversion Solution category for the CODiE Awards.



