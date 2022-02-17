ResponseCRM Executive Behzad Sharifi Receives Noonies Awards for Business Strategy and Remote Teams

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM announced today that Behzad Sharifi, a co-principal for the company, received two awards from HackerNoon, an online publication with more than 3 million monthly readers and 15,000+ contributing writers. HackerNoon, which has an open and international community built for technologists and more than 3,000,000 monthly readers, recognized Sharifi as Contributor of the Year in the Business Strategy and Remote Teams categories.



"I'm delighted to receive these awards for content related to timely topics that enable remote teams to work more effectively and to develop strategies for helping businesses to grow," says Sharifi. "In fact, ResponseCRM, a headless commerce company that makes it possible for businesses to launch and grow their online sales easily and cost-effectively, has been fully remote since Day 1."



Sharifi's articles explored how to address today's challenges related to balancing work and family responsibilities, creating an online business, key issues for remote teams, and evaluating approaches to business strategy. His experience in leading remote teams to research, develop, market, and support ResponseCRM is reflected in his HackerNoon articles with practical guidance and humor.



"I look forward to writing more articles for HackerNoon and tackling topics that explore ways companies can expand and thrive in an economy where inflation is increasing, competition is growing, and consumers want a more personalized and efficient shopping experience," says Sharifi. "This is why more businesses are moving to headless commerce, so that when changes are made on the back end, such as to enhance personalization, they don't disrupt storefronts."



Sharifi is also a popular contributor to Quora, where he writes about issues and trends for entrepreneurs.



ResponseCRM makes it easy and affordable to sell online and scale more profitability with headless commerce. The ResponseCRM platform blends its cutting-edge technology with advanced payment processing and support to maximize ecommerce conversion rates. It delivers powerful integrations with popular apps to help online businesses thrive. With its low-cost, transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use at .06 cents a transaction. ResponseCRM has received awards for its technology from the Business Intelligence Group, Software & Information Industry Association, American Business Awards, Titan Business Awards, and other organizations.



