ResponseCRM Honored as a Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

"The COVID pandemic has transformed the way people shop with a huge increase in online sales, and ResponseCRM, a high-performance platform for eCommerce, has eliminated costly obstacles for people starting or expanding an online business," says Darren Lunt, ResponseCRM managing partner. "We were very excited to receive a Stevie® Award for the ResponseCRM eCommerce Solution and Transaction-Based Pricing Model, recognizing the newest version of our platform and how we help people grow businesses without any upfront investments, monthly fees, or contracts."



ResponseCRM – Just the Right Prescription for Success

"ResponseCRM provides cutting-edge technology for online selling, and we recently implemented enhancements and 20 powerful integrations with popular apps that let businesses increase sales, process and fulfill orders, and do affiliate tracking securely and easily," says Behzad Sharifi, ResponseCRM co-principal/operations director. "Clients only pay for what they use at the low rate of 6 cents per transaction."



Highlights of comments from Stevie judges:

- "The transaction-based charging model can help companies operate their online business with limited resources during difficult times."

- "ResponseCRM's revamped solution has effectively helped customers in the COVID era."

- "Great strategy by ResponseCRM in integrating eCommerce campaigns with their customers to manage their online sales, payment processing, marketing, and sales/performance tracking."

- "ResponseCRM provides a valuable platform for both marketing and selling services online."



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.



"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.



ResponseCRM provides an industry-leading direct marketing automation eCommerce solution that makes online selling easy and affordable.

