ResponseCRM Integrates with WooCommerce to Simplify and Reduce the Cost of Online Selling

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, an industry-leading CRM marketing automation and e-Commerce solution provider, released a new plug-in enabling businesses that use WooCommerce stores to reduce costs by integrating with ResponseCRM for transaction-based payment processing and leveraging its many other features for online selling.



ResponseCRM makes it easy for people to sell products and services online. ResponseCRM blends its award-winning, cutting-edge marketing automation technology — such as split-URL testing to maximize eCommerce conversion rates — and powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support.



"Many online businesses choose WooCommerce for their websites because it's an easy-to-use, customizable, open source e-Commerce platform built on WordPress," says Behzad Sharifi, Co-Principal/Operations Director, ResponseCRM. "ResponseCRM has added a WooCommerce plug-in to our many powerful integrations, which now enables businesses that use WooCommerce to take advantage of a wide range of payment gateways and our flexible, affordable payment model based on just 6 cents a transaction, instead of having to pay ongoing hefty monthly fees and commit to contracts."



Highlights of the ResponseCRM Plug-in for WooCommerce Users:

- Provides a smooth integration so that stores built on WooCommerce can easily leverage the world-class marketing automation and e-Commerce capabilities of ResponseCRM – reporting, subscription billing, analytics, email marketing, and more.

- Makes it easy to take orders and access many integrated merchant processors and payment gateways, giving online sellers more payment options to reduce costs.

- Enables WooCommerce users to get a ResponseCRM account in minutes with free software.

- Allows orders to go directly from WooCommerce to ResponseCRM – saving time and reducing costs.



"We're excited about this opportunity to make it easy for people to start or expand an online store and do this without all of the traditional costs in using other eCommerce Solutions, says Sharifi. "We also provide exceptional customer service."



To learn more about the plug-in, contact us here.



ResponseCRM provides award-winning software that blends cutting-edge technology with advanced payment processing and support. We have a transaction-based platform, so you only pay for what you use at 6 cents a transaction.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE ResponseCRM