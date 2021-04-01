Responsibility.org Celebrates 30th Anniversary During Alcohol Responsibility Month

ARLINGTON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsibility.org is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this month as part of April's designation as "Alcohol Responsibility Month." This important milestone symbolizes the deep commitment of Responsibility.org, an organization focused on eliminating underage drinking, ending drunk and impaired driving, and empowering adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle.

"Responsibility.org's anniversary provides us the opportunity to reflect on the progress we've made advocating for alcohol responsibility over the past 30 years while looking ahead to the future," said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of Responsibility.org and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). "Our mission remains an important one, and we are committed to strengthening a broad-sweeping culture of alcohol responsibility in the United States."

During Alcohol Responsibility Month, Responsibility.org will launch a number of interactive programs and events. The month will kick off with programming featuring a digital campaign recognizing the depth of progress made over the past three decades while emphasizing the need for continued action. Throughout the month, Responsibility.org will also collaborate with stakeholders and influencers focused on creating innovative programs and practical tools to promote responsible drinking and decreasing instances of underage drinking and impaired driving, including:

Public service announcements from Attorneys General across 32 states and territories encouraging parents to talk with their kids to prevent underage drinking

across 32 states and territories encouraging parents to talk with their kids to prevent underage drinking Lunch & Learn with New York Times best-selling author Jessica Lahey who will discuss ways families can model responsible behaviors

who will discuss ways families can model responsible behaviors Expansion of Ask, Listen, Learn program to include a new interactive digital exploration module that encourages kids to examine facts over myths when making healthy decisions

to include a new interactive digital exploration module that encourages kids to examine facts over myths when making healthy decisions Soft Launch of We Don't Serve Teens in partnership with the Federal Trade Commission

Since 1991, Responsibility.org's work has successfully defined the spirits industry as a leader in promoting responsible decision-making and behavior.

Specifically, since Responsibility.org's inception in 1991:

Teen consumption of alcohol has dropped from 80 percent to 44 percent

Drunk driving fatalities have declined 36 percent; and

Binge drinking among America's youth has declined nearly 50 percent

Currently, 87 percent of American adults self-report that they are confident they drink responsibly.

"In the past 30 years, we've made a lasting impact pushing for responsible drinking," said Lisa Graham Keegan, principal partner at The Keegan Company and chair of Responsibility.org's National Advisory Board. "We have three decades of progress upon which to build and will continue to do so in collaboration with our partners across all stakeholders. With this work, we hope to make America's roads safer, families healthier and communities stronger."

For more information about Responsibility.org and its 30th Anniversary, click the corresponding links.

About Responsibility.org

Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empowers adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; and Pernod Ricard USA. For 30 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit Responsibility.org.

SOURCE Responsiblity.org

Related Links

https://www.responsibility.org/

