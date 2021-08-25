Responsibility.org Launches Innovative Program to Increase College Student Intention to Change Drinking Behaviors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Responsibility.org launched a free, fully re-imagined, digital version of its award-winning college program Alcohol101+. Created in 2003 by Responsibility.org, the program was implemented on over 3,000 college and university campuses to educate students, especially those under the legal drinking age, on the dangers of binge drinking, mitigating risk and the importance of healthy decision-making. The new Alcohol101+ program will build on these objectives to reach today's college students in an engaging and effective way.

The revamped program is tailored to students' individual needs based upon their own experiences with and perceptions of alcohol. This aspect of the program ensures that it is relevant and thus more valuable to each student. Recognizing that today's college students are digital natives, Responsibility.org, under the advisement of experts in the college prevention landscape, created a highly interactive program designed to increase student awareness of the hazards of overconsumption and ultimately contribute to behavior change by decreasing binge drinking on college campuses.

Relying on theoretical models of behavior change, Responsibility.org has tailored the curriculum to be accessible and relevant to today's college-aged students. Through highly interactive and quick-paced digital content, Alcohol101+ covers core alcohol education topics, including:

Bystander intervention skills

Education on the consequences and dangers of binge drinking

Blood alcohol content (BAC) and standard drink education

Alcohol's impact on the developing brain

Low risk drinking strategies and mitigating risk

Responsibility.org is committed to measuring impact – college administrators using the program will have access to pre-and post-program data and a customizable dashboard with real-time metrics and analytics. While the students receive a personalized feedback report upon completion to help support responsible decision-making about alcohol.

"Our education team collaborated with a group of experts in the field of prevention on college campuses to design a program that colleges would not only want to implement, but that their students would be excited to use. Through Alcohol101+, we have demonstrated that alcohol education can be interactive and engaging while also being impactful and accessible," said Chris R. Swonger, President and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS) and Responsibility.org. "We're thrilled that several colleges have already embraced this model for educating their students, and we're excited to welcome more as we roll out the program."

"As a corporate social responsibility professional and the parent of two college-aged kids, I understand the importance of alcohol education. Alcohol101+ is engaging, student-centric, and persuasive," said Alice Cahn, an Educational Advisory Board Member at Responsibility.org. "I've seen how effective it is at helping students, and the adults who care for them, understand drinking's impact on their bodies, brains, and behaviors. I believe Alcohol101+ is giving my kids the competence and confidence to socialize safely on campus."

Alcohol101+ is completely cost-free for any user; colleges and universities interested in implementing the program on their campuses can register at www.Alcohol101.plus.

To learn more about the program, visit Alcohol101+.

