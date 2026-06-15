Responsible AI Institute Launches TrustX for Finance to Bring Verifiable Trust to Autonomous AI in Financial Services

New Autonomous Finance Initiative will help financial institutions classify, control, and verify autonomous AI systems before production deployment.

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK and LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible AI Institute, the world's largest responsible AI non-profit and an independent organization with a decade of experience advancing trusted AI governance, today announced the launch of TrustX for Finance, a sector-specific assurance initiative designed to define how autonomous AI systems are evaluated, controlled, and approved for production in financial services.

As banks and financial institutions prepare to deploy AI systems that can initiate payments, execute workflows, and act with delegated authority, traditional AI governance is no longer sufficient. These systems do not simply generate recommendations; they can take action. Institutions need a consistent way to classify their risk, define their authority, enforce operating boundaries, and generate evidence that those controls hold in practice.

RAI Institute launches TrustX Finance Working Group. Founding members: U.S. Bank · NatWest Group Post this

Across industries, AI is moving from advisory systems to agentic systems: software that does not simply generate outputs, but can plan, decide, and execute actions across enterprise environments. This shift is accelerating risk in two areas in particular. First, organizations are increasingly deploying AI through vendors and SaaS platforms, often without clear visibility into agent behavior, authority, tool access, or system reach. Second, frontier models with advanced coding, tool-use, and agentic capabilities are increasingly able to interact with internal tools and data through legitimate integration pathways. That access expands the potential blast radius when systems are misused, compromised, or misaligned.

TrustX for Finance provides a structured path to production by classifying AI systems based on autonomy, authority, reach, and persistence; applying controls proportional to risk; and producing audit-ready evidence for internal approval, external assurance, and regulatory review.

The initiative builds on the TrustX Health program launched in the United Kingdom in December 2025 with Health Innovation Kent Surrey Sussex, the University of Cambridge's Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence Lab, and The King's Fund. TrustX Health established a sector-specific pathway for safely verifying, testing, and monitoring agentic AI in health and care. TrustX for Finance extends that assurance model to financial services, where autonomous systems may initiate payments, execute transactions, and operate with delegated authority.

To address the full agentic AI surface, RAI Institute is expanding TrustX across three domains: Build, for internally developed and deployed agentic systems governed through Agent Risk Classification; Buy, for third-party and SaaS-based AI systems assessed through an AI Risk Procurement Framework; and Protect, for enterprise systems exposed to agentic AI through tool access, data access, and workflow integrations. Together, these domains reflect a core TrustX principle: governance must follow what AI systems are allowed to do, not just how they are built.

The Autonomous Finance Initiative will operate as a bank-led working group and hands-on program under TrustX for Finance. At the center of the initiative is a proving ground where participating institutions can test and validate autonomous AI systems in a controlled sandbox environment before production deployment, including systems that initiate payments, execute financial transactions, manage workflows, and operate within delegated authority limits.

Within this environment, institutions can:

Classify systems into defensible risk tiers based on autonomy, decision authority, execution scope, persistence, and enterprise reach

Apply controls proportional to risk, aligned to regulatory expectations

Validate system behavior against enforceable policies, constraints, and approval thresholds

Assess third-party and SaaS-based agentic AI systems beyond traditional vendor questionnaires

Identify enterprise systems exposed through AI tool access, data access, and workflow integrations

Generate audit-ready evidence required for internal approval, external assurance, and regulatory review

Demonstrate that systems operate within approved boundaries under real-world conditions

"Financial institutions cannot approve autonomous AI for production using governance models built for static systems," said Manoj Saxena, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Responsible AI Institute. "As AI begins to initiate payments, execute workflows, and act with delegated authority, the industry needs a shared way to classify risk, enforce boundaries, and prove systems are operating as approved. TrustX for Finance establishes that foundation."

"As consumers and businesses begin using AI systems that can act on their behalf, financial institutions need a common assurance framework," said Dr Samuel Assefa, Senior Vice President and Head of AI Innovation & Solutions, AI Center of Excellence at U.S. Bank. "While we have strict controls in place to govern AI, preparing for new trends and the inevitable expansion of Agentic AI use cases is critical. Classification, controls, and independent verification will be essential to deploying these systems safely and responsibly."

""TrustX for Finance comes at a critical moment for our industry.", said Dr. Paul Dongha, Head of Responsible AI & AI Strategy at NatWest Group "As financial services organizations begin deploying agentic AI, we must move quickly but responsibly — assessing the risks of this powerful new technology, embedding robust controls before deployment, and proving those controls hold in production."

Initial workstreams will focus on autonomous commerce and payments, where AI systems are already beginning to take action on behalf of users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. Participating organizations will collaborate on real-world use cases while testing systems against shared assurance criteria for risk classification, delegated authority, tool access, runtime behavior, auditability, and control effectiveness.

Central to TrustX for Finance is the TrustX Open AI Registry — an openly licensed governance core that makes working group outputs inspectable and reusable across the sector. The registry provides a shared schema, risk classification logic, agent blueprints, and policy and controls. The Public Edition will be free and openly available. Working group members receive early access to new blueprints, peer benchmarking data, and finance-specific implementations as they are developed.

For more information on TrustX for Finance and the Autonomous Finance Initiative, visit https://www.responsible.ai/trustx-finance/

About the Responsible AI Institute

The Responsible AI Institute is the world's largest responsible AI non-profit and an independent organization with a decade of experience advancing practical governance and assurance systems for AI deployment across regulated industries. RAI Institute is vendor-neutral, standards-aligned, and supported by a global community of enterprises, researchers, policymakers, and responsible AI practitioners.

Through TrustX, RAI Institute enables organizations to define, control, and prove how AI systems operate before they impact real-world outcomes.

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SOURCE Responsible AI Institute