Responsible Dog Ownership Day To Shine Blue With Helmsley Building This September

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs is proud to announce that the Helmsley Building, located at 230 Park, will shine blue this Saturday, September 18, 2021 in honor of Responsible Dog Ownership Day.

"The American Kennel Club is extremely grateful to RXR Realty for approving our request to light the Helmsley Building in honor of Responsible Dog Ownership Day," said Dennis B. Sprung, President & CEO of the AKC. "It is a natural fit to be aligned with RXR, a best-in-class socially responsible company. We are proud to be with RXR, as both corporations share a dedication of giving back to the community as well as responsible ownership of dogs."

Responsible Dog Ownership Day was created by the American Kennel Club in 2003 to promote the responsibilities that come along with owning a dog. The observance highlights the human-canine bond and aims to educate first-time dog owners about responsible dog ownership and help current owners enhance their relationships with their pets.

"The Helmsley Building shining blue in recognition of Responsible Dog Ownership Day will help inform current and future dog owners about the commitment we have to our pets," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the AKC. "It is our mission to advocate for dogs as family companions, advance canine health and well-being, work to protect the rights of all dog owners and promote responsible dog ownership and lighting this renowned building blue is testament to our dedication to these goals."

American Kennel Club's Responsible Dog Ownership Day initiative encourages AKC-affiliated clubs and other pet-related organizations to host events in their communities to participate in the celebration each September. Activities typically include Canine Good Citizen tests, microchip clinics, educational booths, health screenings, dog parades, demos, training classes and more.

Learn more about Responsible Dog Ownership Day here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



