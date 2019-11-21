Responsible Gaming at Top of Agenda for Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible-gaming practices and policies will play a central role at the upcoming Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS). Sessions on responsible gaming will take place during all three days of the conference, which will be held January 10-12 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

"Policymakers are always focused on the role that responsible gaming plays in public policy. As the gaming industry plunges headlong into sports betting, esports and other new forms of gaming, that focus on responsible gaming needs to be sharpened," said NCLGS President William Coley, a state senator from Ohio.

The Committee on Responsible Gaming Committee will meet on Friday, January 10, to hear from experts discussing the best practices responsible gaming. On Saturday, January 11, the Responsible Gambling Collaborative, comprised of leading gaming industry organizations, academic professionals, and advocacy groups, will unveil new principles designed to advance more effective responsible-gambling policies and regulations.

"The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States is at the forefront of elevating effective responsible gambling policies, making this a prime forum for unveiling the Responsible Gambling Collaborative's Effectiveness Principles. The AGA is proud to work with this esteemed group of experts to define the next generation of responsible gambling practices and drive critical research on this important issue," said American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller, who will also serve as the keynote luncheon speaker on January 10.

The discussion will continue Sunday, January 12, with a general session that will address the particular concerns responsible gaming within the context of sports betting. Sunday speakers, representing major stakeholders in sports betting, will also be commenting on ideas generated in earlier sessions.

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

Two IMGL masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on the legal and regulatory trends of tribal-state gaming compacts and cutting-edge issues related to the surge of sports betting across the U.S.

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of AGA: "State of the Industry"

of AGA: "State of the Industry" Two Sunday general session panel discussions

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Pechanga Resort Casino in nearby Temecula

To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates by the December 11 deadline, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Related Links

https://www.spectrumgaming.com

