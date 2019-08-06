Responsible Telemedicine Appoints Dr. Amyn Hirani to Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible Telemedicine is excited to announce the selection of Dr. Amyn Hirani as the newest addition to the non-profit's board of advisors.

"I'm pleased to be joining the team. Responsible Telemedicine's mission is one that I feel incredibly passionate about. Telemedicine should always be in the best interest of the patient. It brings real care to real people's homes through technology. This position means that I will be able to advocate for those patients, in a very real way," said Hirani.

Hirani has worked in medicine for over a decade. He attended the Deccan College of Medical Sciences and currently specializes in pulmonology.

Hirani is affiliated with multiple hospitals, including WellStar Cobb Hospital and WellStar Douglas Hospital, in Atlanta, GA.

"Dr. Amyn Hirani is going to do very well in this role. To close the gap between telemedicine and just practicing medicine, it's important that we continuously look to those who have experience in the field," said Responsible Telemedicine executive director, Aadel Sarfani.

Responsible Telemedicine is actively positioning itself to be surrounded by highly experienced and dedicated professionals in both the telemedicine and conventional medicine industries.

"When we're surrounded with and advised by people who we respect, we're holding ourselves to a higher standard and maintaining accountability on all fronts. I'm eager for the integration of technology in all medical practices, and I'm equally as excited to get passionate doctors involved in the decisions we make as a telemedicine industry watchdog," said Aadel.

Hirani, the newest member of the Responsible Telemedicine board of advisors, is looking forward to delving into his new role.

"As a member of the advisory board, I plan to use this time to grow with the telemedicine industry, while sharing my expertise in practicing medicine face-to-face," said Hirani.

About Responsible Telemedicine

Responsible Telemedicine is a 501(c)(4) registered non-profit that works as an advocate for the better interest of patients using telemedicine services. Its goal is to further the integration of healthcare and technology while ensuring that the public receives fair and quality treatment.

