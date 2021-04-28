Responsive Data, LLC Announces Acquisition of MLMLeads.com

MESA, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsive Data, LLC (Mesa, Arizona), an innovative Lead Generation & Software Solutions Provider to the Direct Sales industry, has announced that it has entered into a Definitive Purchase Agreement with MLM Leads, LLC (Manhattan, Kansas), a leading provider of MLM Leads and MLM Traffic services to the Network Marketing industry, under which Responsive Data will acquire MLMLeads.com, MyHomeBusiness.com, its customer database and affiliate network, along with a portfolio of other sites and assets, in an undisclosed all-cash transaction.

Responsive Data Founders - Dennis and Heidi Seifert

About Responsive Data, LLC:

Over the past two decades, Responsive Data has led the MLM Lead Generation industry, pioneering key technologies and innovations. Concepts such as "Real-Time Leads," "Area Code Targeted Leads," "Networker Leads," and other advanced real-time sorting technologies, as well as advanced control features to manage delivery, set daily caps, and pause lead flows, were all innovations started by the Responsive Data team. Responsive Data's all-in-one Digital Marketing Platform & Mobile App provides a robust set of tools to help networkers grow and manage their business. In addition to its full-featured contact management system, email broadcast & follow-up system, replicated websites and mobile app, the company's advanced website builder technologies allow users to even create their own custom websites and sales funnels while providing advanced tracking and reporting at all stages of engagement.

From Dennis Seifert, President & CEO at Responsive Data:

"We are excited about the acquisition, and are looking forward to meeting with all of our customers and affiliates. Enrique (the founder of MLMLeads.com) has been well-respected in the industry for many years and has developed a unique method of generating MLM Leads and MLM Traffic that has claimed an extensive following. With our advanced technologies, we plan to further his vision and expand the functionalities of these amazing products. In addition, to encourage existing affiliates to maintain their links and for new affiliate partners to apply, we have made an unprecedented decision to increase commissions by 50% on all sales beginning May 1, 2021."

About MLM Leads, LLC:

Founded in 2003 by Enrique Garibay, MLMLeads.com is one of the internet's oldest and most respected lead generation websites in the industry, providing sales leads and pay-per-click web traffic to the MLM & Network Marketing industry. MLM Leads has gained a loyal following by providing quality products and personalized services and proudly attributes the majority of its sales to repeat customers and direct referrals by its affiliate network.

From Enrique Garibay, Founder of MLM Leads, LLC:

"I could not be happier that we were able to come to an agreement with Dennis Seifert and the Responsive Data team. I have had a great relationship with Dennis over the years and I could not have perceived anyone better to continue my vision as I head into retirement."

For More Information, Contact:

Dennis Seifert

President & CEO

Responsive Data, LLC

3514 N Power Rd, Ste 115

Mesa, AZ 85215

(888) 455-3237

[email protected]

www.ResponsiveData.com

Related Images

responsive-data-founders-dennis.png

Responsive Data Founders - Dennis and Heidi Seifert

Responsive Data Founders - Dennis and Heidi Seifert

SOURCE Responsive Data, LLC