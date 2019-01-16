ResProp Management Welcomes Calais Park Lofts in St. Petersburg, Fla to their Portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property and construction management for Calais Park Lofts. Calais Park is centrally located in St. Petersburg providing easy accessibility to top beaches, downtown, shopping, and fine dining.

Calais Park is a garden-style apartment community featuring walk-up loft units and is composed of 261 residential units. The property has on-site amenities that include a resort-inspired swimming pool and spa, grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, bark park, and business center.

Clint Miller, Director of Business Development for InvestRes (parent company of ResProp) states, "We are excited to work with 29th Street Capital team on their first Tampa Bay asset and look forward to continuing our relationship and helping them grow their portfolio in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida."

With the recent addition of Calais Park into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 8,000 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with 29th Street Capital.

"We are thrilled to enter a new metro market and grow our footprint in the region," said Ryan Smyth, Vice President of Acquisitions for Florida. "The Tampa Bay area is consistently near the top in job growth nationally in the past decade and has strong projected population growth."

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, Resprop has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2019. ResProp is a vertically integrated company, handling acquisitions, property management, construction management, and portfolio management in-house.

About 29th Street Capital: 29th Street Capital (29SC) is a privately held real estate investment firm founded in 2009 to capitalize on the dislocation in the United States real estate markets. To date, 29SC has acquired over $1 billion of total assets with local acquisition managers in over 14 markets across the U.S. As a vertically integrated company, 29SC is able to take a hands-on approach to every aspect of the investment and align their interests with investors.

