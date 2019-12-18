ResProp Management Welcomes Park Village in Orange Park, Fla to Their Portfolio

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property management for Park Village Apartments, located just South of Jacksonville in Orange Park, Fla. The garden-style property is composed of 120 units with one, two, and three-bedroom floorplan options ranging from 750-1,247 square feet. The transition of management was finalized on October 31, 2019.

Park Village offers a sparkling swimming pool with spa

Community life at Park Village offers a large swimming pool with spa and courtyard features, a club-quality fitness center, spacious dog park, clubhouse, playground, and a sand volleyball court. Other lifestyle advantages offered at Park Village include onsite laundry facilities and 24-hour emergency maintenance services.

With the recent addition of Park Village to the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 6,500 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through the partnership with Mayfair Investments and Navarino Capital.

Luke Liens, Director of Business Development, states, "We are excited to be working with Mayfair Investments and Navarino Capital on their second Jacksonville-area asset. Both groups are very resident-centered, and we look forward to making a positive impact alongside them at Park Village Apartments.

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners of residential real estate throughout its target markets. The company is vertically integrated with in-house expertise spanning acquisition, financing, asset management, property management, and construction management capabilities.

