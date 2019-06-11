ResProp Management Welcomes Seastone and River Rock Luxury Apartments in Tampa, Fla. to Their Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResProp Management was selected to provide full-service property management for Seastone and River Rock Luxury Apartments. These neighboring properties are conveniently located between major highways I-275 and US-301, providing easy access to Downtown Tampa, the University of South Florida, local hospitals, and surrounding local attractions.

Seastone Apartments River Rock Luxury Apartments

Combined, Seastone and River Rock represent 160 two and three-bedroom apartments that offer spacious layouts, fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies, and patios. Accompanied by ideal amenities that include resort-style swimming pools and outdoor grilling areas, both Seastone and River Rock are popular locations for students and residents looking for location and comfort.

With the recent addition of Seastone and River Rock Luxury Apartments into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages more than 8,000 units across Florida. This latest addition was made possible through their partnership with Trinity Property Group.

Jeffry Hirschoff, Principal and Director of Operations for Trinity Property Group says, "We transitioned management of five properties in the southeastern US to ResProp Management earlier this year, and began to see an immediate positive impact. Due to this, we made a decision to transfer an additional four properties to their leadership on June 1. Their professionalism in leasing and maintenance is exceptional, and the dedicated support our properties receive from all levels of management has been very well received. Although the partnership is new, we are very impressed with the positive results we are seeing at the property level at all locations, and look forward to great results with the four additional properties as well."

Janice Richards, Senior Vice President of ResProp Management states, "We are excited to continue working with Trinity Property Group and expand our portfolio in the Tampa market. We look forward to being part of the transformation at these properties that we know will elevate the residents living experience."

About ResProp Management: Since 2010, Resprop has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Alabama, and Colorado. ResProp will continue to relentlessly pursue our aim to be the premier service to property owners of residential real estate in target markets into 2019. ResProp is a vertically integrated company, handling acquisitions, property management, construction management, and portfolio management in-house.

About Trinity Property Group: Trinity Property Group is a privately held real estate investment and advisory firm. Trinity has a long history of private equity investment in various property types, with a strong emphasis on multifamily projects. Trinity concentrates on investments where they believe they can increase value by growing income through repositioning and/or rehabilitation, and by acting upon relative value opportunities among geographic, market, and property sectors.

